Blake Lively first look revealed from ‘It Ends With Us’ set

Blake Lively stunned in her new red hair as she was spotted filming the upcoming adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s It Ends With Us.



Lively, 35, will be playing the role of Lily Bloom, who is a redhead, alongside Justin Baldoni, who will be portraying her love interest, Ryle Kincaid in addition to serving as the movie’s director.

In the first photos, the Age of Adaline actress was seen on set in New York City on Monday, May 15th, 2023, in which she wore a bright fuchsia jacket over a pastel pink tee and long brown dress, per Entertainment Tonight.

In another image, Lively ditched her tops to reveal her that the brown dress has a halter neck detail as she filmed the scene with Baldoni.

Moreover, Lively’s half-sister, Robyn Lively, was also present on set. However, it is unclear if she was merely supporting her sister or was present for a scene.



Released in 2016, It Ends With Us became a cultural phenomenon on social media and was the top-selling print book of 2022. The novel remained on the New York Times bestseller list for over 90 weeks.

The story follows a girl named Lily who has just moved and is ready to start her life after college. After meeting a doctor named Ryle — who swears by the “no girlfriends” rule — the two begin falling for each other. Just as things turn serious, Lily’s first love, Atlas, reappears in her life and challenges her new relationship.

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni both serve as the executive producers for the movie.