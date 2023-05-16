 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday May 16, 2023
By
Web Desk

Blake Lively first look revealed from ‘It Ends With Us’ set

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 16, 2023

Blake Lively stunned in her new red hair as she was spotted filming the upcoming adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s It Ends With Us.

Lively, 35, will be playing the role of Lily Bloom, who is a redhead, alongside Justin Baldoni, who will be portraying her love interest, Ryle Kincaid in addition to serving as the movie’s director.

In the first photos, the Age of Adaline actress was seen on set in New York City on Monday, May 15th, 2023, in which she wore a bright fuchsia jacket over a pastel pink tee and long brown dress, per Entertainment Tonight.

In another image, Lively ditched her tops to reveal her that the brown dress has a halter neck detail as she filmed the scene with Baldoni.

Moreover, Lively’s half-sister, Robyn Lively, was also present on set. However, it is unclear if she was merely supporting her sister or was present for a scene.

Released in 2016, It Ends With Us became a cultural phenomenon on social media and was the top-selling print book of 2022. The novel remained on the New York Times bestseller list for over 90 weeks.

The story follows a girl named Lily who has just moved and is ready to start her life after college. After meeting a doctor named Ryle — who swears by the “no girlfriends” rule — the two begin falling for each other. Just as things turn serious, Lily’s first love, Atlas, reappears in her life and challenges her new relationship.

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni both serve as the executive producers for the movie. 

More From Entertainment:

Justin Bieber reacts to wife Hailey’s emotional interview about having kids video

Justin Bieber reacts to wife Hailey’s emotional interview about having kids
Kim Kardashian opens up about delay in Mother’s Day post

Kim Kardashian opens up about delay in Mother’s Day post
Cannes Film Festival chief Thierry Frémaux responds to ‘festival for rapists’ claim

Cannes Film Festival chief Thierry Frémaux responds to ‘festival for rapists’ claim
Andy Serkis would gladly reprise Gollum role for new LOTR films

Andy Serkis would gladly reprise Gollum role for new LOTR films
Jenna Dewan speaks up on Stephen ‘twitch’ Boss’ positive legacy

Jenna Dewan speaks up on Stephen ‘twitch’ Boss’ positive legacy
‘The Bear’ staff rush to open new restaurant in season 2 trailer video

‘The Bear’ staff rush to open new restaurant in season 2 trailer
Carey Hart gushes over wife Pink in heartfelt Mother’s Day tribute

Carey Hart gushes over wife Pink in heartfelt Mother’s Day tribute
Gisele Bündchen celebrates Mother’s Day surrounded with ‘infinite love’

Gisele Bündchen celebrates Mother’s Day surrounded with ‘infinite love’
Tom Brady making Gisele Bündchen jealous by romancing ‘blonde superstar’ video

Tom Brady making Gisele Bündchen jealous by romancing ‘blonde superstar’
Britney Spears’ relationship with estranged sons gets worse amid marriage troubles video

Britney Spears’ relationship with estranged sons gets worse amid marriage troubles

Lady Gaga's guards call cops after trespasser drops off flowers

Lady Gaga's guards call cops after trespasser drops off flowers
Usher quashes 'Confessions' sequel reports

Usher quashes 'Confessions' sequel reports