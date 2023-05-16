 
menu menu menu
Sci-Tech
Tuesday May 16, 2023
By
Web Desk

Musk's SpaceX hires retired Nasa legend Kathy Lueders for starship development

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 16, 2023

NASAs Kathy Lueders talks about the upcoming launch of Boeings CST-100 Starliner spacecraft aboard a United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket on a second unpiloted test flight to the ISS during a news conference at the Kennedy Space Center, at Cape Canaveral, Florida, US. — Reuters/File
NASA's Kathy Lueders talks about the upcoming launch of Boeing's CST-100 Starliner spacecraft aboard a United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket on a second unpiloted test flight to the ISS during a news conference at the Kennedy Space Center, at Cape Canaveral, Florida, US. — Reuters/File

Elon Musk's SpaceX has hired NASA's former human spaceflight chief Kathy Lueders, after she retired a couple of weeks ago from the space agency, to help the company develop a moon and Mars rocket called Starship, Reuters reported.

Lueders is the second human spaceflight chief to retire from Nasa and joining SpaceX in recent years as the commercial space company is gearing up to build its ship that could be used in landing Nasa astronauts on the moon.

She has been with Nasa for 31 years and retired in April. She was the agency’s source selection official in 2021 who chose SpaceX’s starship rocket for a $3 billion Artemis contract to land the first US astronauts on the moon since 1972.

In a later contract programme, other commercial space companies for moon landers will also be picked.

The Starship rocket was a 16-story-tall prototype for a heavy-lift launch vehicle being developed by Elon Musks private space company to carry humans and 100 tons of cargo on future missions to the moon and Mars. — Reuters/File
The Starship rocket was a 16-story-tall prototype for a heavy-lift launch vehicle being developed by Elon Musk's private space company to carry humans and 100 tons of cargo on future missions to the moon and Mars. — Reuters/File

She is among the pioneers of the effort of resorting to commercial space companies — a cost-effective approach — under which Nasa funds the building of private spacecraft and purchases rides for its scientists as a service, instead of managing the spacecraft as the spacecraft owner.

Lueders is also credited with overseeing the development of SpaceX’s Dragon crew as the head of Nasa’s human spaceflight wing. Dragon Crew is the company’s flagship cargo and astronaut taxi that has become Nasa’s pivotal ride to and from the International Space Station (ISS).

In a reshuffling within Nasa, Lueders was appointed as the agency’s space operation head from overseeing the moon program, a post overseeing ISS activities.

At SpaceX, Lueders will join her former NASA boss Bill Gerstenmaier, who in 2020 retired from the agency as its human spaceflight chief to join SpaceX for a similar Starship role.

More From Sci-Tech:

Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs

Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs

What stellar marvels does May have in store for skygazers?

What stellar marvels does May have in store for skygazers?
Stunning blue dot visible in sky this month, here is how to see it

Stunning blue dot visible in sky this month, here is how to see it
European Union supports Microsoft's $69b acquisition of Activision Blizzard

European Union supports Microsoft's $69b acquisition of Activision Blizzard
WhatsApp rolls out 'chat lock' feature

WhatsApp rolls out 'chat lock' feature

WhatsApp brings new update for users

WhatsApp brings new update for users

PTA 'starts restoring' Facebook, Twitter, YouTube services in Pakistan

PTA 'starts restoring' Facebook, Twitter, YouTube services in Pakistan
Nasa Curiosity mission finds book-shaped rock on Mars

Nasa Curiosity mission finds book-shaped rock on Mars
Astronomers find two-exoplanets, larger than Earth

Astronomers find two-exoplanets, larger than Earth
WhatsApp announces four new features for users

WhatsApp announces four new features for users

Scientists criticise Nasa for halting Kuiper Belt mission

Scientists criticise Nasa for halting Kuiper Belt mission
Audiobook industry faces disruption as AI transforms voice narration

Audiobook industry faces disruption as AI transforms voice narration