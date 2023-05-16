 
Sci-Tech
Tuesday May 16, 2023
TDTech desk

What's new on WhatsApp?

The picture shows the WhatsApp logo on a phone. — AFP/File
Meta-owned WhatsApp has brought two new changes to the Windows native app through the official beta channel, WaBetaInfo reported. 

According to the app-tracking website, the instant messaging app is releasing a feature to keep messages from disappearing and a redesigned message menu with a reaction bar. 

The two features, named keep messages and redesigned message menu, are being rolled out for some beta testers. It will be accessible to more users in the coming days. 

Users are now provided with the ability to keep messages from disappearing. This feature is already available on mobile apps and the Desktop Electron version of WhatsApp.

This feature would prevent some messages from disappearing if they select the "keep" option available within the message menu. 

"In case you decided to keep some messages from disappearing, they will be listed within the chat info screen," said WaBetaInfo

— WaBetaInfo 

Every user will still have control over those messages. If someone doesn't want to keep a message from disappearing, they can use the "upkeep" option. 

Another new update is a button to quickly send a reaction. A new reactions bar has been included in the redesigned menu, improving the user interface. 

