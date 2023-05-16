Benedict Cumberbatch to play mourning widower in ‘The Thing With Feathers’

Benedict Cumberbatch is confirmed to star in the film adaptation of Max Porter's acclaimed novel Grief is the Thing With Feathers, in which he will play the role of a widower who is mourning the loss of his wife and raising his two sons.

The film adaptation of the novel by Dylan Southern will focus on Cumberbatch's character, who is struggling to distinguish reality from illusion after the arrival of a mysterious feathered presence named "Crow" in his life.

Cumberbatch weighed in on the film adaptation saying, “Having been a huge fan of Max Porter’s extraordinary book and Enda Walsh’s stage adaptation I was skeptical about a film adaptation. But the experience of reading Dylan Southern’s adaptation rekindled the cinematic memory of reading this most visceral tale of a family consumed by grief,”

Author Porter also sang praises of Southern’s adaptation, “I love Dylan Southern’s adaptation of Grief is the Thing With Feathers. Dylan understands how this story is just as much about domesticity, awkward humour, the silly, fun, and strange routines of raising children, as it is about inexplicable rage and pain. In 'Crow' he has created something wild, a cinematic monster unlike anything else."

The film, produced by SunnyMarch’s Adam Ackland and Leah Clarke, is being launched at the Cannes Market.

Max Porter’s bestselling novel has been sold in 29 countries. Its stage adaptation starred acclaimed actor Cillian Murphy as the father and the “Crow”. Murphy was deemed a “wonder” for his haunting portrayal of the two characters.