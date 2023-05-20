WATCH: Social media up in air as flying sofa spotted in Ankara sky

Social media have been gaping in wonder after watching a video of a flying sofa that was seen magically winging its way up in the air with a high-rise building in the background and then landing nearby — courtesy of strong winds that are currently sweeping Ankara, the capital of Turkey.



Fortunately, there were no reports of any casualties as the incident took place on May 17.

Winds, blowing at 45 kilometres per hour, damaged houses' roofs and trees with debris showing up on the roadside.

As the flying sofa was spotted, a person promptly recorded it on camera and uploaded it on social media which gained the attention of thousands of social media users.

Netizens, while watching the video in amazement, also drew comparisons with different things.

The video was originally shared by a Twitter user Onur Kalmaz with the caption "#Ankara There is a terrible storm! Seats are flying in the air!?"

"Gives the magic carpet a whole new upgrade," a user wrote.



Another user compared it with Aladin, whereas some thought it was a flying sofa from the magical world of Happy Potter.

Mayor Mansur Yavas of Ankara Metropolitan Municipality in a tweet informed residents about the severe weather conditions and urged them to take necessary precautions.

A number of users shared pictures and videos on Twitter about the conditions during and after the strong winds and storm.