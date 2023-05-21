Quentin Tarantino declares Rick Dalton is DEAD

Quentin Tarantino has put an end to Rick Dalton's character, played by Leonardo DiCaprio in 2019's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood as the director announced his demise.

"We are saddened by the news of the passing of actor Rick Dalton, best known for his roles in the hit TV series Bounty Law and The Fireman trilogy," The Video Archives podcast, hosted by the auteur and writer Roger Avary tweeted.

"Rick passed away peacefully in his home in Hawaii and is survived by his wife, Francesca. RIP Rick Dalton 1933-2023."

Following, another tweet reads, "a memorial episode designed by Quentin that features some of Rick's best roles."

It is pertinent to mention here Dalton is not a real name but DiCaprio's character name in Tarantino's last movie.

The character in the film shared a neighbourhood with Sharon Tate and Roman Polanski. At the film's end, he burned one Charles Manson follower with a flamethrower.