 
menu menu menu
Sci-Tech
Sunday May 21, 2023
By
Web Desk

Nasa's Juno spacecraft peeks into volcanic world of Jupiter's Io moon

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 21, 2023

Io on left as the volcanic moon orbits Jupiter, on right. — NASA
Io on left as the volcanic moon orbits Jupiter, on right. — NASA

The Juno spacecraft, operated by the space agency, has been progressively approaching Jupiter's moon Io, a geologically active celestial body known for its volcanoes and lava, Mashable reported. 

In early March, Juno came within approximately 32,044 miles of Io. On May 16, it made a return pass at a closer distance of just 22,060 miles, capturing detailed imagery of the moon.

In the following year, Juno's proximity to Io will continue to decrease, ultimately reaching a remarkably close distance of only 930 miles or 1,500 kilometres. 

This closeness is quite significant, considering that the Hubble telescope, for comparison, orbits around 332 miles above Earth.

"We're marching closer and closer," Mashable quoted Scott Bolton, the Juno mission's principal investigator as saying in March.

During its 51st orbit around Jupiter, the Juno spacecraft took these images. Although Juno is not on a direct course towards Io, it is strategically conducting close flybys as it continues its trajectory around the neighbouring gas giant.

The captured images hold immense value for planetary scientists.

"Io is the most volcanic celestial body that we know of in our solar system," Bolton said in a statement(opens in a new tab). 

"By observing it over time on multiple passes, we can watch how the volcanoes vary — how often they erupt, how bright and hot they are, whether they are linked to a group or solo, and if the shape of the lava flow changes."

Nasas Juno spacecraft peeks into volcanic world of Jupiters Io moon

Io's volcanic landscape can be attributed to its position in an ongoing gravitational battle between the colossal Jupiter and two other significant moons, Ganymede and Europa, the latter of which potentially contains a substantial ocean. 

This constant gravitational tug-of-war generates intense internal heat within Io, a moon slightly larger than ours. The tremendous heat strives to escape to the surface, causing the presence of molten lava and extreme volcanic activity.


More From Sci-Tech:

WHO launches global network to enhance disease detection and prevention

WHO launches global network to enhance disease detection and prevention
WATCH: Nasa's Perseverance Rover shows impact crater on Mars

WATCH: Nasa's Perseverance Rover shows impact crater on Mars
WhatsApp chats to become more fun with this new feature

WhatsApp chats to become more fun with this new feature

G7 meeting decides to set up working group to tackle AI issues

G7 meeting decides to set up working group to tackle AI issues

Scientists may have found world's oldest animal

Scientists may have found world's oldest animal
Instagram's 'secret' app to compete with Elon Musk's Twitter

Instagram's 'secret' app to compete with Elon Musk's Twitter
Nasa hires Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin as second moon lander partner

Nasa hires Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin as second moon lander partner

WhatsApp Web to get two new exciting features

WhatsApp Web to get two new exciting features
Spain's private space firm to launch reusable rocket by end of May

Spain's private space firm to launch reusable rocket by end of May
Nasa to unveil second contract winner for lunar lander mission

Nasa to unveil second contract winner for lunar lander mission
WhatsApp brings two new changes to web version

WhatsApp brings two new changes to web version

Twitter accuses Microsoft of breaking social media rules

Twitter accuses Microsoft of breaking social media rules