Rishi Sunak draws fire for Suella Braverman's post-speeding controversy

Suella Braverman, Home Secretary of UK, looks as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks to an audience. — AFP/File

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was confronted with inquiries on Sunday regarding his Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, following reports that she requested special treatment for her speeding offence by arranging a private driving course.

Sunak stated that he was not fully aware of the specific details surrounding the case. However, a spokesperson from his Downing Street office later confirmed that he indeed maintained confidence in his embattled minister.

According to The Sunday Times, Braverman allegedly approached Home Office officials, seeking their assistance in organising an individual driving awareness course after being caught speeding the previous year. However, her request was declined.

The opposition Labour Party said Braverman may have breached the ministerial code, a resigning matter, for asking the civil service to help deal with a private matter.

Braverman, whose hardline rhetoric on immigration frequently stirs controversy, has yet to respond to the specific claims.

But her spokesman said: "Mrs Braverman accepts that she was speeding last summer and regrets doing so. She took the three points (on her licence) and paid the fine last year."