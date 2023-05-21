 
menu menu menu
world
Sunday May 21, 2023
By
Web Desk

Rishi Sunak draws fire for Suella Braverman's post-speeding controversy

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 21, 2023

Suella Braverman, Home Secretary of UK, looks as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks to an audience. — AFP/File
Suella Braverman, Home Secretary of UK, looks as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks to an audience. — AFP/File

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was confronted with inquiries on Sunday regarding his Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, following reports that she requested special treatment for her speeding offence by arranging a private driving course.

Sunak stated that he was not fully aware of the specific details surrounding the case. However, a spokesperson from his Downing Street office later confirmed that he indeed maintained confidence in his embattled minister.

According to The Sunday Times, Braverman allegedly approached Home Office officials, seeking their assistance in organising an individual driving awareness course after being caught speeding the previous year. However, her request was declined.

The opposition Labour Party said Braverman may have breached the ministerial code, a resigning matter, for asking the civil service to help deal with a private matter.

Braverman, whose hardline rhetoric on immigration frequently stirs controversy, has yet to respond to the specific claims.

But her spokesman said: "Mrs Braverman accepts that she was speeding last summer and regrets doing so. She took the three points (on her licence) and paid the fine last year."

More From World:

Ukraine rejects Wagner claim Bakhmut has fallen to Russia

Ukraine rejects Wagner claim Bakhmut has fallen to Russia
Biden invites Kishida, Yoon to meet in Washington: US official confirms

Biden invites Kishida, Yoon to meet in Washington: US official confirms
Sudan's warring Generals agree to 1-week ceasefire amid air strikes, embassy attacks

Sudan's warring Generals agree to 1-week ceasefire amid air strikes, embassy attacks
Mother abandons newborn in Georgia woods

Mother abandons newborn in Georgia woods
Greece recovers stolen artefacts after lengthy legal battle

Greece recovers stolen artefacts after lengthy legal battle
Ex-soldier with artificial legs makes history by climbing Mount Everest

Ex-soldier with artificial legs makes history by climbing Mount Everest

Russia bans entry for 500 Americans, including former president Obama

Russia bans entry for 500 Americans, including former president Obama
Dubai to get its own moon on top of skyscraper

Dubai to get its own moon on top of skyscraper

New York City sinking under weight of high-rise buildings: study

New York City sinking under weight of high-rise buildings: study
7.1 earthquake hits east of New Caledonia just a day after 7.7 jolt

7.1 earthquake hits east of New Caledonia just a day after 7.7 jolt
Modi says India wants normalisation of ties but 'onus on Pakistan'

Modi says India wants normalisation of ties but 'onus on Pakistan'
Jeddah Declaration: Palestinian cause remains central to Arab League

Jeddah Declaration: Palestinian cause remains central to Arab League