world
Monday May 22, 2023
5.5 magnitude earthquake hits Northern California

Monday May 22, 2023

A car drives past a crack in the road on Highway 178, south of Trona, California, after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit the south of the state. —AFP/file
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 struck the offshore region of Northern California on Sunday, as reported by the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). 

The seismic event occurred at a depth of 2 kilometres (1.24 miles) beneath the surface. The quake sent tremors through the offshore area of Northern California, prompting concerns about the potential impact on coastal regions. EMSC, a leading authority on earthquake monitoring, provided details of the incident. This event serves as a reminder of the seismic activity prevalent in the region, emphasizing the need for ongoing monitoring and preparedness efforts to ensure the safety of residents and infrastructure.

This is a developing story...

