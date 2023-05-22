Wickets falling: Ch Wajahat 'exits PTI' after withdrawing support for Ch Elahi

Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain addressing a press conference in Lahore, on May 22, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/GeoNews

LAHORE: Withdrawing his support for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Parvez Elahi, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain — younger brother of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain — on Monday hoped that his elder brother would welcome the returnees.

Addressing a press conference after meeting with his older brother at Muslim League House, Hussain said that he and his son — Chaudhry Hussain Elahi — have returned.

“Perhaps, those who created cracks [within the family] are filling it,” said the ex-PTI leader without naming anyone.

It is pertinent to mention that Hussain had thrown his weight behind then-Punjab chief minister Elahi when the latter left the PML-Q and joined the PTI last year.

Speaking on the occasion, Hussain claimed that he had never been associated with or a member of the PTI.

PTI leaders have started leaving the party after the incidents that took place across the country following the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on May 9.



At least eight people were killed and dozens of others sustained injuries during the days-long protests with internet services also remaining suspended for over 72 hours across the country.

In their bid to demand Khan’s release, the enraged mob attacked sensitive national institutions and buildings — including the GHQ and Lahore Corps Commander House (Jinnah House) — on May 9.

The protesters also desecrated the martyrs’ monument and set Radio Pakistan’s building on fire.

Speaking on the occasion, Hussain said: “Entire Pakistan condemns the May 9 incidents.” He maintained that he was ready to take back his words if someone’s sentiments were hurt by them.

“It will be better if he does not blame anyone,” Hussain added.

Hinting at joining the PML-Q, he said: "I think Chaudhry Shujaat will welcome the returnees.”

He hoped that his family would unite again in the future.

More to follow....