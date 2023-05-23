 
Tuesday May 23, 2023
Candace Cameron Bure hits out at accusations over no fast-food allegations

Candace Cameron Bure has recently responded to the no fast-food diet claims.

Lately, the Full House actress made headlines when she admitted she has never eaten fast food for 20 years in an Instagram post.

Some days I wonder what a burger and fries is like from McDonald's or Burger King or Wendy's or any of those other places I've never eaten at,” wrote the 47-year-old in her IG Story. “Am I going to find out? No.”

The actress mentioned that she doesn’t regret it and no one can convince her to do so.

Following this post, a few social media users found out a 2012 photo showing Candace holding a cup from “Chick-fil-A” while her son ate some chips. The actress was accused of lying about her shunning fast food.

In a statement issued to Insider, Candace’s spokesperson responded, “Candace told me that she drove her son to get food at Chick-fil-A and she only ordered an iced tea for herself.”

Calling the lying accusations “ridiculous”, the actress’ rep added, “Candace is only holding a cup.”

Back in 2017, Candace told Cosmopolitan that she usually eats vegan, revealing, “When you're hired to play a specific role and look a certain way, it's something that you have to keep up with, especially being on a television series.”

At the time, she said, “We'll cook what we want to eat, and then we'll make something different for the kids.”

