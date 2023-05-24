 
Showbiz
Wednesday May 24, 2023
Kangana Ranaut lends support to 'The Kerala Story' amid ban calls

Amid ban calls on The Kerala Story, Kangana Ranaut has also lent support to the film like many other celebrities.

Kangana stated that banning such a film that has been passed by the CBFC is a pure insult of the constitution.

“Banning a film which has been passed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) amounts to insulting the constitution. The ban on ‘The Kerala Story’ by some states is not correct.”

She went on to say: “When a film like The Kerala Story is made, people’s complaint is redressed. Such films help the film industry.”

The Kerala Story is one of the most controversial films of 2023 that was banned on May 8 by the West Bengal government stating that the film is creating tensions among the communities. Therefore, Tamil Nadu state in India stopped the screening of the film.

Later, the Supreme Court released a stay order and allowed the screening of the film. It also stated to ensure the safety of the cine goers.

Besides Kangana Ranaut, the film received a massive support from celebrities namely; Anurag Kashyap, Shabana Azmi, Ram Gopal Varma and Adah Sharma. 

Despite all the controversy, The Kerala Story has collected more than INR 200 crore in India, reports News 18

