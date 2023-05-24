Schedule for intermediate exams in Karachi, Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas announced

Students solving papers during the ninth class exams in Karachi on May 9, 2023. — APP

Sindh Minister for Universities and Boards Ismail Rahoo Wednesday said that the intermediate exams in Karachi, Hyderabad, and Mirpurkhas will be conducted in two shifts from May 30.

Meanwhile, it should be noted that HSSC Part II exams have already commenced in Sukkur, Larkana, and Shaheed Benazirabad.



The minister stated that around 489,000 students will appear in the HSSC Part I and Part II exams.

In order to cater to the requirement, a total of 700 examination centres have been set up while 390 vigilance teams have also been formed.

Shedding light on the ongoing SSC examinations, Rahoo said that the around 3,565 students were caught cheating.

During the ongoing exams 2,600 mobile phones were confiscated while over 800 students were caught changing their copies and taking exams in place of somebody else.