Sci-Tech
Wednesday May 24, 2023
By
TDTech desk

Which new interface is WhatsApp working on?

By
TDTech desk

Wednesday May 24, 2023

Whatsapp logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022. — Reuters

WhatsApp is globally rolling out a new "clearer and intuitive" interface for the group settings screen, WABetainfo reported.

The new interface is currently available to some beta testers will be rolled out to more people over the coming days.

Sharing the details of the new feature, WABetainfo said: “Instead of opening an additional window every time an option is selected, it is possible to enable or disable it directly from this screen by toggling the switch, resulting in a time-saving."

It was also learnt that the new interface gives power to group administrators to decide whether to allow or disallow other participants to add people to the group with the new update.

A screengrab of the new feature. — WABetainfo
A screengrab of the new feature. — WABetainfo

The messaging app tracker stated that the recent release of the new interface for the group settings section by WhatsApp “serves as another proof to their dedication in enhancing the application’s overall experience, not just in terms of features but also in terms of visual appeal”.

“In fact, this update demonstrates their ongoing commitment to continuously improving the application, ensuring that users appreciate the modern design,” WABetainfo stated.

It should be noted that the new interface for the group settings screen is available to some beta testers after installing the latest WhatsApp beta for Android update from the Google Play Store, and it is rolling out to more users over the coming weeks.

