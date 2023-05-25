Kanye West draws ire from NYC Mayor for antisemitism

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has condemned recent Kanye West's antisemitic views in a conference against antisemitism, adding the hate the rapper spread against the Jewish community cannot be underestimated.

The Combat Antisemitism Movement has brought together various Jewish and non-Jewish leaders to discuss the blockade of antisemitism.

Speaking to the symposium, Mayor Adams said,"Young people are being fed hate every day. If you aspire to be like someone, even when they do positive things, you'll aspire to be like them when they start to do negative things. Don't underestimate the power of Kanye West and what he did, and the millions and millions of young people who know nothing about the history of what antisemitism represents."

Previously, Nick Cannon has opened up about his efforts to make West see reason after his full-out anti-Semitic rants.

In a recent conversation with the Los Angeles Times, the father-of-twelve also has its fair share of antisemitism controversy, revealing he got in touch with the polarising rap star, “Kanye is saying some wild ****, and I don't know if he really believes it.”

The TV personality added, “I tried to talk to him. I tried to put him with leaders in the Jewish community. I think it's a lot more there. I just know he's in desperate need of help and love and people to not abandon him."