After launching buses dedicated for women, Sindh govt to introduce pink taxis

Women boarding the Pink Bus after the inauguration ceremony in Karachi on February 1, 2023. — Online

After Pink Bus Service, the Sindh government is going to launch a "Pink Taxi Service" featuring electric cars for the facility of female citizens of the province, Minister for Information Sharjeel Inam Memon announced on Thursday.



The announcement was made during a meeting in Karachi, which was also attended by Sindh Transport Secretary Salim Rajput and other officials.



The minister said that initially, 200 electricity-powered taxis will start operating in Karachi, of which fifty will be women-only taxis driven by female drivers. He said that the hiring of female drivers and set-up of charging and parking depots was yet to be done.

“The electric taxi service will provide affordable travel facilities to people,” Memon said.

He said that the project will also provide job opportunity to the unemployed youth, while eco-friendly taxis will save oil worth billions of rupees.

Govt to buy 500 new electric busses

The information minister further stated that the Sindh government had decided to 500 new buses in the next fiscal year, to be operated under Peoples Bus Service for the convenience of the people.

He also gave directives to the authorities concerned to start new route of bus service from Hattri to Khesana Mori in Hyderabad.

He said that the trials for the new rout will kick off within next three days.

“People living in rural areas will get affordable travel facilities with the launch of new route,” he said.

The minister then issued the directives to bring all buses present in the backup on Karachi’s roads for the convenience of citizens. He said that government will receive 20 new buses by June 15.