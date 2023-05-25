 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Thursday May 25, 2023
By
Web Desk

After launching buses dedicated for women, Sindh govt to introduce pink taxis

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 25, 2023

Women boarding the Pink Bus after the inauguration ceremony in Karachi on February 1, 2023. — Online
Women boarding the Pink Bus after the inauguration ceremony in Karachi on February 1, 2023. — Online

After Pink Bus Service, the Sindh government is going to launch a "Pink Taxi Service" featuring electric cars for the facility of female citizens of the province, Minister for Information Sharjeel Inam Memon announced on Thursday.

The announcement was made during a meeting in Karachi, which was also attended by Sindh Transport Secretary Salim Rajput and other officials.

The minister said that initially, 200 electricity-powered taxis will start operating in Karachi, of which fifty will be women-only taxis driven by female drivers. He said that the hiring of female drivers and set-up of charging and parking depots was yet to be done.

“The electric taxi service will provide affordable travel facilities to people,” Memon said.

He said that the project will also provide job opportunity to the unemployed youth, while eco-friendly taxis will save oil worth billions of rupees.

Govt to buy 500 new electric busses

The information minister further stated that the Sindh government had decided to 500 new buses in the next fiscal year, to be operated under Peoples Bus Service for the convenience of the people.

He also gave directives to the authorities concerned to start new route of bus service from Hattri to Khesana Mori in Hyderabad.

He said that the trials for the new rout will kick off within next three days.

“People living in rural areas will get affordable travel facilities with the launch of new route,” he said.

The minister then issued the directives to bring all buses present in the backup on Karachi’s roads for the convenience of citizens. He said that government will receive 20 new buses by June 15. 

More From Pakistan:

Military trials: Court allows handover of 16 Jinnah House attackers to army

Military trials: Court allows handover of 16 Jinnah House attackers to army
US Congressmen’s letter to Antony Blinken ‘contains distorted facts’: Pakistan

US Congressmen’s letter to Antony Blinken ‘contains distorted facts’: Pakistan
‘Negative forces will become active if elections are delayed’: CJP Bandial

‘Negative forces will become active if elections are delayed’: CJP Bandial
‘Efforts’ underway to arrest Parvez Elahi after bail cancellation

‘Efforts’ underway to arrest Parvez Elahi after bail cancellation

We should've been informed 'it was all politics': IHC on Shireen Mazari's rearrest

We should've been informed 'it was all politics': IHC on Shireen Mazari's rearrest
Govt reappoints Irfan Qadir as SAPM on accountability

Govt reappoints Irfan Qadir as SAPM on accountability
Nation observes 'Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada’ to pay rich tribute to martyrs video

Nation observes 'Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada’ to pay rich tribute to martyrs
Plan to attack military installations originated from Zaman Park, geofencing records show

Plan to attack military installations originated from Zaman Park, geofencing records show
PM Shehbaz reiterates resolve to bring May 9 rioters to justice

PM Shehbaz reiterates resolve to bring May 9 rioters to justice
In another major blow to Imran Khan, Asad Umar quits PTI's leadership positions

In another major blow to Imran Khan, Asad Umar quits PTI's leadership positions
How many leaders have quit PTI till now?

How many leaders have quit PTI till now?
PTI leader Asad Umar released from Adiala Jail on IHC order

PTI leader Asad Umar released from Adiala Jail on IHC order