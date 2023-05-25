Kim Kardashian to overshadow sisters in latest season of ‘The Kardashians’

File Footage

Kim Kardashian will be dishing mostly about her issues with former husband Kanye West and her painful split from Pete Davidson in the fresh season of The Kardashians, claimed expert.

Speaking to The Sun, body language expert Judi James said that viewers of the hit show can expect more of Skims founder drama than that of her sisters.

In the trailer of the new season, Kim can be seen getting teary eyed talking about her very public divorce from the rapper.

The expert said that Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner would be playing “beautiful extras” in the latest season.

“There’s a very strong pecking order defined in this drama-filled trailer for Season 3,” James said. “Kim is clearly Queen Bee and the star of the show.”

"Other members of the family seem to have roles ranging from supporters to attackers to walk-ons,” she added.

She continued: “The trailer opens with Kim talking alone in front of the camera. This implies we will be seeing primarily what happens to her and we'll see all Kim’s adventures.”

“She looks coy, with her eyes looking downward in a playful, almost flirty move to the camera. She then runs through a sample book of every shocking emotion, hairstyle, and catwalk appearance.”

“We see Kim as a human fountain of tears before giving the side-eye to her angry-looking sister Kourtney,” she added.

“The two big numbers here are Kim’s wailing like a helpless toddler when she tells Khloe that she’s not OK.”



