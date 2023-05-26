 
Friday May 26, 2023
WATCH: Man opens plane's emergency door midair to passengers' horror

Horror gripped the passengers and crew onboard a flight in South Korea after a man pulled open the emergency door minutes before touching down at Daegu International Airport on Friday, however, there were no serious injuries reported.

A video was shot by one of the 194 passengers on the plane which landed safely. It had set off from the holiday island of Jeju an hour earlier, the airport's flight schedule showed.

According to the local media, some passengers fainted while others had breathing problems and were taken to hospital.

Yonhap agency said: "The man, in his 30s, was arrested upon landing."

The flight took off from Jeju Island Friday at about 11:45 local time and just before landing an hour later, a male passenger opened the emergency door while the plane was still above 250m from the ground.

Witnesses told media that flight attendants had not been able to stop him because the plane was about to land.

They said: "The man had also tried to jump out of the plane after opening the door."

Passengers have described the "panic on board."

"It was chaos with people close to the door appearing to faint one by one and flight attendants calling out for doctors on board through broadcasting," one 44-year-old passenger told Yonhap.

"I thought the plane was blowing up. I thought I was going to die like this," he added.

There were also children aboard. The mother of one of the students told Yonhap: "The children were shaking, crying, and frightened."

Police said the suspect had so far not given any explanation for his actions, nor was he drunk at the point of his arrest.

"It is difficult to have a normal conversation with him," an official said. "We will investigate the motive of the crime and punish him."

