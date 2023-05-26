Celine Dion announces cancellation of ‘Courage World Tour’ over health concerns

Celine Dion has recently announced the cancellation of her entire world tour due to her health issue.



On May 26, My Heart Will Go On hit-maker took to Instagram and expressed her “disappointment” for cancelling the Courage World Tour because of her Stiff Person’s Syndrome treatment.

The musician shared that her medical condition has led to constant muscle spasms and need to be monitored by the medical team. This is the reason; she won't be able to perform on the stage.

In the caption, the I Am Alive songstress said, “I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again. I’m working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you’re 100%.”

“It’s not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything now until I’m really ready to be back on stage again,” wrote the musician.

In the end, she added, “I want you all to know, I’m not giving up… and I can’t wait to see you again!”

It is also mentioned that the singer had “completed the first 52 dates of the Courage World Tour across North America before Covid-19 struck”.

After the pandemic, Celine also filmed her first motion film, Love Again, alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan.

However, in December 2022, she opened up about living with rare neurological disorder that caused her severe muscle spasms.

Meanwhile, Celine also asked her fans to reach out to original point of purchase to avail their refund.

Following her cancellation post, fans and followers shared their thoughts in the comment section, with one writing, “We all feel so sad for you my dear. I Can’t imagine how desperate you must feel. I want you to know we are here supporting you! We love you!”

Another added, “Everyone is still here when you are ready, no matter how long you need.”