Saturday May 27, 2023
Elizabeth Olsen gets honest about Marvel movies

Elizabeth Olsen revealed to give a piece of advice to actors who are Marvel Cinematic Universe enthusiastic: do not sign multiple movies contract.

Appearing at the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the Marvel star said, "I say, just give them one [movie]."

"I think that way, you have more control," she continued. "If you, let's say, you're like 'Oh my God, this is the most fun I've ever had and I love this character so much, I want to do it again,' you now have more creative control for the next one."

Previously, the Age of Ultron actor aired her resentment over losing roles due to Marvel contract obligations.

"It took me away from the physical ability to do certain jobs that I thought were more aligned with the things I enjoyed as an audience member," the actor told The New York Times in 2022. "And this is me being the most honest."

