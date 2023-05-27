Kelly Clarkson talks moving ‘Kelly Clarkson Show’ to NYC: ‘All for my kids’

Singer-songwriter Kelly Clarkson finally weighs in on the real reason she decided to have her talk show moved over to New York City.

Clarkson broke everything down during her most recent interview with Nancy O’Dell on TalkShopLive Thursday.

She started the chat off by referencing how ‘good’ this decision has been for her children, son Remington Alexander, 7, and daughter River Rose, 8½.

Mainly because Clarkson doesn’t want anything ‘unhealthy’ around her, personally or professionally.

“I'm getting too old to work in an environment that isn't healthy and fun,” she admitted during her chat.

“I had to do that for years in meetings and working with really incredibly mean people sometimes, so I just didn't want to do that anymore.”

Right now, “I'm focused wholly on the talk show for a minute, but I also am working on things in the background.”

Clarkson also dished over her show’s 2025 renewal during this chat with Nancy O’Dell, and added, “I haven't actually been able to talk about this a lot. I even talked to my crew back in January ... I was like, 'You guys' — and it was through tears, cuz I have built such an amazing group of people.”

“Obviously, we've been very successful, and I love everybody I work with, and we have such great relationships,” she admitted.

“So I talked to them because I was like, 'Guys I need you to know what’s happening,'. It's either I'm not going to be able to continue with the show, or I got to go East Coast.”

“Covid pointed out [that] being isolated and so far from your family [is] not good for anyone. And my family is East Coast — they're North Carolina-based. So it was one of those things where I just had to — also there was a lot of personal things going on, too.”