 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday May 27, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kelly Clarkson talks moving ‘Kelly Clarkson Show’ to NYC: ‘All for my kids’

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 27, 2023

Kelly Clarkson talks moving ‘Kelly Clarkson Show’ to NYC: ‘All for my kids’
Kelly Clarkson talks moving ‘Kelly Clarkson Show’ to NYC: ‘All for my kids’

Singer-songwriter Kelly Clarkson finally weighs in on the real reason she decided to have her talk show moved over to New York City.

Clarkson broke everything down during her most recent interview with Nancy O’Dell on TalkShopLive Thursday.

She started the chat off by referencing how ‘good’ this decision has been for her children, son Remington Alexander, 7, and daughter River Rose, 8½.

Mainly because Clarkson doesn’t want anything ‘unhealthy’ around her, personally or professionally.

“I'm getting too old to work in an environment that isn't healthy and fun,” she admitted during her chat.

“I had to do that for years in meetings and working with really incredibly mean people sometimes, so I just didn't want to do that anymore.”

Right now, “I'm focused wholly on the talk show for a minute, but I also am working on things in the background.”

Clarkson also dished over her show’s 2025 renewal during this chat with Nancy O’Dell, and added, “I haven't actually been able to talk about this a lot. I even talked to my crew back in January ... I was like, 'You guys' — and it was through tears, cuz I have built such an amazing group of people.”

“Obviously, we've been very successful, and I love everybody I work with, and we have such great relationships,” she admitted.

“So I talked to them because I was like, 'Guys I need you to know what’s happening,'. It's either I'm not going to be able to continue with the show, or I got to go East Coast.”

“Covid pointed out [that] being isolated and so far from your family [is] not good for anyone. And my family is East Coast — they're North Carolina-based. So it was one of those things where I just had to — also there was a lot of personal things going on, too.”

More From Entertainment:

Inside the DM: How Mark Ronson convinced Dua Lipa to join 'Barbie' soundtrack

Inside the DM: How Mark Ronson convinced Dua Lipa to join 'Barbie' soundtrack
Alec Baldwin pens note in remembrance of mom Carol: ‘It’s hard to believe’ video

Alec Baldwin pens note in remembrance of mom Carol: ‘It’s hard to believe’
Taylor Swift’s father doubts Matty Healy’s intentions amid their budding romance?

Taylor Swift’s father doubts Matty Healy’s intentions amid their budding romance?
Paul Walker’s brother Cody honours late actor in a heartfelt way

Paul Walker’s brother Cody honours late actor in a heartfelt way
Beyoncé halts Paris concert to pay homage to Tina Turner: ‘Scream so she can feel your love’

Beyoncé halts Paris concert to pay homage to Tina Turner: ‘Scream so she can feel your love’
Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner send love to Scott Disick on 40th birthday

Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner send love to Scott Disick on 40th birthday

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello enjoy date night at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour video

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello enjoy date night at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour
'John Wick 5' greenlighted after high demand

'John Wick 5' greenlighted after high demand
Eva Mendes cheering for beau Ryan Gosling ahead of ‘Barbie’ release: ‘His No. 1 fan’ video

Eva Mendes cheering for beau Ryan Gosling ahead of ‘Barbie’ release: ‘His No. 1 fan’
Angela Bassett breaks silence on Tina Turner death

Angela Bassett breaks silence on Tina Turner death
Elizabeth Olsen gets honest about Marvel movies

Elizabeth Olsen gets honest about Marvel movies
'The Last Of Us' bags 'deadliest' show title

'The Last Of Us' bags 'deadliest' show title