Saturday May 27, 2023
Pink Floyd's Roger Waters responds to anti-Semitism allegations

Roger Waters, former frontman of Pink Floyd, took to social media to defend himself against accusations of antisemitism following his recent performance in Berlin. 

Berlin police had opened an investigation into Waters' behavior and imagery during his arena concerts in the city, although he did not directly reference this in his statement.

Waters stated that the criticism he received was from individuals aiming to smear and silence him due to their disagreement with his political views and moral principles. 

He clarified that the elements of his performance that were questioned were explicitly meant as a statement against fascism, injustice, and bigotry in all forms. Waters dismissed any attempts to portray these elements differently as disingenuous and politically motivated.

The depiction of an unhinged fascist demagogue has been a consistent feature of Waters' shows since Pink Floyd's "The Wall" in 1980. 

He emphasized that he has dedicated his entire life to speaking out against authoritarianism and oppression wherever he encounters it.

 Waters shared personal experiences from his childhood, including the influence of Anne Frank as a reminder of the consequences of unchecked fascism. He mentioned that his parents fought against the Nazis in World War II, with his father paying the ultimate price.

Despite facing consequences and attacks, Waters affirmed his commitment to condemn injustice and those who perpetrate it.

