amazing
Saturday May 27, 2023
WATCH: Dog gets honorary diploma

Seton Halls Joseph E. Nyre presents an honorary diploma to a students service dog named Justin during a graduation ceremony at the varsity in this still taken from a video. — Twitter/@SetonHall
A service dog stole the spotlight at a graduation ceremony at Seton Hall University in New Jersey when it was awarded an honorary diploma for attending all the classes of its owner, Grace Mariani, who was a graduate student at the educational facility.

In a video shared by the university on its official Twitter handle, Mariani and her service dog, Justin, can be seen being presented with diplomas by Seton Hall President Joseph E. Nyre.

Mariani received a bachelor of science in education degree, while Justin was presented with an honorary diploma for attending all of his owner's classes, according to UPI.

The student said she plans to teach elementary and special education, and Justin will remain by her side in her career.

The video went viral on social media soon after it was shared by the university on its Twitter handle.

Reacting to the video, a netizen said, "Was great to have been in same training class at Canine Companions as Grace and Justin! What a wonderful moment!"

Another user congratulated her and thanked the university for sharing this "special moment". 


