'Kill Bill' goes 4K remaster to mark 20th anniversary

Lionsgate is set to celebrate Quentin Tarantino's critically-hit Kill Bill by ordering a 4k remaster in both instalments to mark its 20th anniversary.

"I'm pleased to announce that Lionsgate has partnered with master filmmaker Quentin Tarantino for distribution rights to three of his most iconic films: Kill Bill: Volumes 1 & 2, and Jackie Brown," the studio head honcho Jon Feltheimer revealed amid the company's earnings call.

"Beginning with Reservoir Dogs, a Lionsgate library favorite for nearly 20 years, we've grown what is now Hollywood's largest portfolio of Tarantino films to include Inglorious Basterds, Django Unchained, The Hateful Eight, and Death Proof in addition to the movies we just picked up. We look forward to collaborating with the Tarantino team on a celebration of Kill Bill's 20th anniversary later this year with a new and remastered 4K edition," the CEO added.

"I think it's just revisiting the characters, 20 years later, just imagining the Bride and her daughter B.B. having 20 years of peace,"

Previously, Tarantino teased Kill Bill 3 might postpone his retirement plans, which is set with his next tenth film, The Movie Critic.