 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday May 28, 2023
By
Web Desk

'Kill Bill' goes 4K remaster to mark 20th anniversary

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 28, 2023

Kill Bill goes 4K remaster to mark 20th anniversary
'Kill Bill' goes 4K remaster to mark 20th anniversary

Lionsgate is set to celebrate Quentin Tarantino's critically-hit Kill Bill by ordering a 4k remaster in both instalments to mark its 20th anniversary.

"I'm pleased to announce that Lionsgate has partnered with master filmmaker Quentin Tarantino for distribution rights to three of his most iconic films: Kill Bill: Volumes 1 & 2, and Jackie Brown," the studio head honcho Jon Feltheimer revealed amid the company's earnings call.

"Beginning with Reservoir Dogs, a Lionsgate library favorite for nearly 20 years, we've grown what is now Hollywood's largest portfolio of Tarantino films to include Inglorious Basterds, Django Unchained, The Hateful Eight, and Death Proof in addition to the movies we just picked up. We look forward to collaborating with the Tarantino team on a celebration of Kill Bill's 20th anniversary later this year with a new and remastered 4K edition," the CEO added.

"I think it's just revisiting the characters, 20 years later, just imagining the Bride and her daughter B.B. having 20 years of peace,"

Previously, Tarantino teased Kill Bill 3 might postpone his retirement plans, which is set with his next tenth film, The Movie Critic.

More From Entertainment:

Taylor Swift, Ice Spice thrill fans with live 'Karma' performance in New Jersey

Taylor Swift, Ice Spice thrill fans with live 'Karma' performance in New Jersey
Holly Willoughby reacts to Phillip Schofield's alleged affair with male colleague

Holly Willoughby reacts to Phillip Schofield's alleged affair with male colleague
Sydney Sweeney’s ‘Reality’ unveils enigmatic true story of an intel analyst

Sydney Sweeney’s ‘Reality’ unveils enigmatic true story of an intel analyst
Ryan Reynolds mourns the demise of Wrexham fan whose last wish was to meet him

Ryan Reynolds mourns the demise of Wrexham fan whose last wish was to meet him
'The Good Place' co-stars have a cute reunion

'The Good Place' co-stars have a cute reunion
Academy Award winning singer Jon Batiste says BTS’ V is his inspiration

Academy Award winning singer Jon Batiste says BTS’ V is his inspiration
Bang Shi Hyuk reveals why BTS hasn’t been making English songs

Bang Shi Hyuk reveals why BTS hasn’t been making English songs
Fans capture Blackpink’s Jennie reaction to fight breaking out at their concert

Fans capture Blackpink’s Jennie reaction to fight breaking out at their concert
Eamonn Holmes claims ITV helped ‘This Morning’ host Phillip Schofield hide affair

Eamonn Holmes claims ITV helped ‘This Morning’ host Phillip Schofield hide affair
Did Holly Willoughby know about Phillip Schofield’s affair?

Did Holly Willoughby know about Phillip Schofield’s affair?
Phillip Schofield’s talent agency hires his daughter after dropping him

Phillip Schofield’s talent agency hires his daughter after dropping him
Missing Brazilian soap actor found dead inside a buried trunk after four months

Missing Brazilian soap actor found dead inside a buried trunk after four months