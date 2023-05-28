 
Showbiz
Sunday May 28, 2023
Manoj Bajpayee reveals his daughter doesn’t speak Hindi, calls her ‘angrez’

Manoj Bajpayee is currently receiving a lot of praise for his role in Srf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai
In a recent disclosure, Manoj Bajpayee shared that although his daughter Ava is a huge fan of Bollywood actors, she doesn't speak Hindi.

Speaking to Janice Sequeira, The Family Man alum said, "Ava came on my set for the first time on Baaghi 2. Ahmed Khan welcomed her, she called action also for one scene.”

“She was pampered. She came into my van, and said, ‘Where is Tiger Shroff?' Yeh badi opportunist hai, Hindi-vindi seekh nahi rahi hai, lekin Hindi filmon ke actor iske favourite hain (She’s an opportunist, she doesn’t know Hindi, but loves Hindi film actors)."

"Puri Angrez hai woh. Usse daant padti rehti hai phir bhi nahi bolti woh (She’s a complete foreigner. She gets scolded about this, but she doesn’t improve). Imagine what must be happening to her Hindi teacher," he added.

The actor recalled his daughter’s Hindi teacher being disappointed that his daughter doesn’t speak Hindi, “At the PTM, you know what she said? ‘Manoj ji, what is this, I was so happy to know your daughter is in my class. She doesn’t even speak Hindi.”

Bajpayee recently appeared in the courtroom drama Srf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai and is receiving glowing reviews for the movie.

The acclaimed actor will next be seen in the highly-anticipated third season of The Family Man. 

