Ranj Singh rips apart 'This Morning toxic culture'

Former This Morning star Dr Ranj Singh has slammed the ITV daytime show “toxic culture” as the Phillip Schofield controversy heated up.

The presenter also claimed he was managed out after confiding to the chief of ITV Daytime, Emma Gormley, about his concerns.

"I was on the show for 10 years, and I genuinely loved and valued working there," he said in a post on Twitter.

"However, over time, I grew increasingly worried about things behind the scenes and how people, including myself, were being treated," he added.

"I didn't know the truth about what was going on with Phillip, but I do know the issues with This Morning go far beyond him. It takes more than one person to create a culture," the 43-year-old said.

Dr Ranj said he "did what I thought was right" and made a complaint about This Morning editor Martin Frizzell's behaviour, adding "especially given that my job is to look after people's wellbeing and I had been heavily involved in diversity, anti-bullying and mental health projects across the channel".

"I even took my concerns directly to the top of ITV: the culture at This Morning had become toxic, no longer aligned with ITV values, and I felt like because I whistle-blew, I was managed out.

"That was two years ago, and frankly, it still hurts. The whole process was pretty heart-breaking and even affected my mental health. But I'm happy to say I've found my feet again, know my worth and have found my tribe.

On the revelations of Dr Ranj Singh, an ITV spokesperson said, "We are sorry to read Dr Ranj's post today."

"Following a complaint made by Dr Ranj, we appointed an external and independent advisor to carry out a review. This external review found no evidence of bullying or discrimination."