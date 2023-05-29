 
Sci-Tech
Monday May 29, 2023
WhatsApp to roll out handy feature for business users

Monday May 29, 2023

The picture shows a person using WhatsApp. — Unsplash
Meta-owned WhatsApp is bringing a new feature for those users who have their businesses set up on the instant messaging app, WaBetaInfo reported. 

According to the app-tracking website, the feature called "status archive" would allow businesses to share their previous status updates with their customers. 

This feature will be rolled out to beta testers of WhatsApp Business for Android and will be accessible to more users in the coming weeks. 

WhatsApp is planning to revamp the application, however, it is also improving the existing features. Through this feature, the status updates of businesses will be archived after 24 hours. 

Once this feature is enabled on your WhatsApp account, you will be notified by a banner available within the Status tab. 

— WaBetaInfo
"In addition, you can also manage your archive preferences and see your archive directly from the menu within the Status tab. Note that the archive is always private so only the business can see their archived status updates," the WhatsApp watcher said. 

This feature would be handy for businesses as would be able to share the same status from their archives with the customers how many times they want. 

"These status updates will be kept on the device for up to 30 days: they will still have the ability to continue creating advertisements for Facebook and Instagram or sharing the status updates until they expire in the archive," added WaBetaInfo

This tool appears to be only for businesses and not for the people who use WhatsApp Messenger. 

