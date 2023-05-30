 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Tuesday May 30, 2023
By
Web Desk

Bollywood star Kiara Advani spotted in sleek new ride

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 30, 2023

Kiara Advani will next be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha
Kiara Advani will next be seen in 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani was recently spotted arriving at a dubbing studio in Mumbai in a sleek and stylish black Mercedes Maybach.

The paparazzi were quick to capture her on camera as she got out of the car, waving and smiling at them before heading inside.

The actress looked stunning in a white tank top and a printed co-ord set with an oversized shirt and matching loose-fitted pants. She tied her hair back in a sleek ponytail, adding a touch of chic to her comfy outfit.

Kiara is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood with a massive following on social media. Her fans eagerly wait for her updates, and she recently returned from a vacation in Japan with her husband, Sidharth Malhotra.

After her vacation, the Kabir Singh alum resumed work, and will next be seen in her upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha, in which she will star opposite Kartik Aaryan.

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the film also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania.

The film is set to release in theatres on June 29, 2023, and fans are eagerly waiting to see Kiara's performance on the big screen.

More From Showbiz:

Akshay Kumar's LED backpack creates buzz on internet: Here's why

Akshay Kumar's LED backpack creates buzz on internet: Here's why
Jennifer Winget has THIS to say about her divorce with Karan Singh Grover

Jennifer Winget has THIS to say about her divorce with Karan Singh Grover
Zeenat Aman serves major fashion goals in latest IG post

Zeenat Aman serves major fashion goals in latest IG post
Diljit Dosanjh ditches turban this time in upcoming film 'Chamkila'

Diljit Dosanjh ditches turban this time in upcoming film 'Chamkila'
'Shootout at Lokhandwala' producer recalls facing trouble after casting Vivek in lead role

'Shootout at Lokhandwala' producer recalls facing trouble after casting Vivek in lead role
Shahid Kapoor shares his thoughts over censorship on OTT platforms

Shahid Kapoor shares his thoughts over censorship on OTT platforms
Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover show glimpse of their new luxury car

Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover show glimpse of their new luxury car
Deepika Padukone binge-watching 'Indian Matchmaking'?

Deepika Padukone binge-watching 'Indian Matchmaking'?
Shabana Azmi credits Javed Akhtar's ex-wife for her friendly bond with Farhan, Zoya

Shabana Azmi credits Javed Akhtar's ex-wife for her friendly bond with Farhan, Zoya
Q&A with maker of 'Kukri' and 'Taxali Gate': Abu Aleeha spills beans on upcoming movies

Q&A with maker of 'Kukri' and 'Taxali Gate': Abu Aleeha spills beans on upcoming movies
20 years of Jajantaram Mamantaram: Jaaved Jaffrey recalls talking to matchsticks

20 years of Jajantaram Mamantaram: Jaaved Jaffrey recalls talking to matchsticks
25 years of ‘Dushman’: Kajol admits she was scared of ‘Gokul’

25 years of ‘Dushman’: Kajol admits she was scared of ‘Gokul’