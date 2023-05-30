Bollywood star Kiara Advani spotted in sleek new ride

Kiara Advani will next be seen in 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani was recently spotted arriving at a dubbing studio in Mumbai in a sleek and stylish black Mercedes Maybach.

The paparazzi were quick to capture her on camera as she got out of the car, waving and smiling at them before heading inside.

The actress looked stunning in a white tank top and a printed co-ord set with an oversized shirt and matching loose-fitted pants. She tied her hair back in a sleek ponytail, adding a touch of chic to her comfy outfit.

Kiara is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood with a massive following on social media. Her fans eagerly wait for her updates, and she recently returned from a vacation in Japan with her husband, Sidharth Malhotra.

After her vacation, the Kabir Singh alum resumed work, and will next be seen in her upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha, in which she will star opposite Kartik Aaryan.

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the film also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania.

The film is set to release in theatres on June 29, 2023, and fans are eagerly waiting to see Kiara's performance on the big screen.