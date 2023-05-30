WhatsApp brings two amazing updates for users

The picture shows a WhatsApp logo. — Unsplash

Meta-owned WhatsApp is bringing two new updates for people who use the Windows app, WaBetaInfo reported.

According to the app-tracking website, the instant messaging app is rolling out a feature to allow users to change the app language and a message draft filter.

These two features are available to some beta testers and will be available to more people in the coming weeks.

Through this feature, users will be able to change the language of the app. WhatsApp has made the app more convenient with this update as people can also use languages other than the default language.

Users can find this new option — language — within the app settings. They will be able to use the feature after enabling it.

Earlier, people had to modify their system settings to change the app language. However, this feature will save them time.

Moreover, there is another feature that would allow users to check chats that contain a drafted message. It will make it easier for them to locate and resume unfinished conversations.

These features are only available for beta testers who install latest version of the Windows app.