 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday May 30, 2023
By
Web Desk

‘Holly Willoughby is literally Jennifer Aniston’: Here's how

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 30, 2023

‘Holly Willoughby is literally Jennifer Aniston’: Heres how
‘Holly Willoughby is literally Jennifer Aniston’: Here's how

Phillip Schofield’s exit from This Morning is quite similar to Jennifer Aniston’s The Morning Show, according to fans.

According to Daily Mail, fans noted that Jennifer’s drama was “art of imitating life” following Phillip’s confession that he had an affair with This Morning colleague.

One fan took to Twitter and reposted a screenshot of Holly Willoughby and Phillip making a cameo in The Morning Show and wrote, “Holly Willoughby is literally Jennifer Aniston in The Morning Show. A show that they also featured in the background on... full circle moment? Or subliminal messages?”

‘Holly Willoughby is literally Jennifer Aniston’: Heres how

Another tweeted, “Sorry but I haven't seen anyone draw the obvious comparison between #TheMorningShow and #ThisMorning stuff - very on the nose??”

“Like everybody yapping about what ifs and who knew - it's all covered in season one pretty fantastically no?”

‘Holly Willoughby is literally Jennifer Aniston’: Heres how

A third user added, “We're basically watching #TheMorningShow in real life loool.”

“This whole @thismorning drama feels like watching @TheMorningShow in real time,” commented another user.

More From Entertainment:

Emilia Clarke extols Beyonce after attending London show

Emilia Clarke extols Beyonce after attending London show

Succession's Jeremy Strong gets head shaved by co-stars in fun finale celebration

Succession's Jeremy Strong gets head shaved by co-stars in fun finale celebration
DC Studios boss James Gunn opens up about overcoming addiction

DC Studios boss James Gunn opens up about overcoming addiction

Naomi Campbell reveals Lenny Kravitz is her daughter’s godfather

Naomi Campbell reveals Lenny Kravitz is her daughter’s godfather
Lana Del Rey searches for lost vape during MITA Festival Performance video

Lana Del Rey searches for lost vape during MITA Festival Performance
Brian Cox hails 'Succession' as 'greatest work experience' of his career

Brian Cox hails 'Succession' as 'greatest work experience' of his career
Queen's music catalog may fetch $1 billion in potential sale to Universal Music Group

Queen's music catalog may fetch $1 billion in potential sale to Universal Music Group
Jane Fonda believes white men responsible for causing ‘climate crisis’

Jane Fonda believes white men responsible for causing ‘climate crisis’
Succession's Roman Roy dons $7 children's top, fans rush to buy same item

Succession's Roman Roy dons $7 children's top, fans rush to buy same item
Beyoncé proudly acknowledges Blue Ivy's performance on Renaissance Tour

Beyoncé proudly acknowledges Blue Ivy's performance on Renaissance Tour
Royal Blood face backlash following bizarre on-stage meltdown

Royal Blood face backlash following bizarre on-stage meltdown

Rose Byrne, Seth Rogen explore complexities of friendship in 'Platonic'

Rose Byrne, Seth Rogen explore complexities of friendship in 'Platonic'