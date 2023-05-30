 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday May 30, 2023
By
Web Desk

Holly Willoughby's latest move fuels rumours of quitting 'This Morning'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 30, 2023

Holly Willoughbys latest move fuels rumours of quitting This Morning

Holly Willoughby has removed mentions of "This Morning" from her social media accounts amid Phillip Schofield controversy.

The 42-year-old presenter fueled rumours of her exit from the ITV show as she completely altered her Twitter and Instagram biographies despite her planned return to the network.

Holly's future on the programme has been in doubt following her dramatic fallout with friend and co-host Phillip Schofield despite being the lead presenter.

Schofield, 61, admitted that he had lied about a relationship with a much younger male employee, despite previously telling Holly it was just a rumour.

Holly had reportedly began to distance herself from Schofield following his dramatic exit from This Morning, she also took an extended break but is expected to return on Monday, June 5.

Willoughby claims: 'User who fakes friendships and ignores team'.

The TV personality's bio now reads: "Broadcaster. Founder @wyldemoon. Brand ambassador for Marks & Spencer and Garnier."

There are speculations that Willoughby won't stay long on the show and would soon quit This Morning due to her best friend Schofield's shocking revelations about his affair with a young man.

However, a source close to Holly has explained to the Mirror that the presenter has no plans to leave "This Morning".

More From Entertainment:

Australian actor Peter Simonischek dies at 76

Australian actor Peter Simonischek dies at 76
Sydney Sweeney opens up about fighting for her role in The White Lotus

Sydney Sweeney opens up about fighting for her role in The White Lotus
Rapper Flo Rida makes $30 million each year from private events: report

Rapper Flo Rida makes $30 million each year from private events: report

‘Really nice rando’ Tom Hanks pulls off epic photobomb of Kristen Bell

‘Really nice rando’ Tom Hanks pulls off epic photobomb of Kristen Bell
Emilia Clarke extols Beyonce after attending London show

Emilia Clarke extols Beyonce after attending London show

Succession's Jeremy Strong gets head shaved by co-stars in fun finale celebration

Succession's Jeremy Strong gets head shaved by co-stars in fun finale celebration
DC Studios boss James Gunn opens up about overcoming addiction

DC Studios boss James Gunn opens up about overcoming addiction

Naomi Campbell reveals Lenny Kravitz is her daughter’s godfather

Naomi Campbell reveals Lenny Kravitz is her daughter’s godfather
Lana Del Rey searches for lost vape during MITA Festival Performance video

Lana Del Rey searches for lost vape during MITA Festival Performance
Brian Cox hails 'Succession' as 'greatest work experience' of his career

Brian Cox hails 'Succession' as 'greatest work experience' of his career
Ryan Gosling reveals he often hangs out at Disneyland theme park alone

Ryan Gosling reveals he often hangs out at Disneyland theme park alone
Blackpink’s Jennie Kim dishes on her equation with Lily-Rose Depp on The Idol

Blackpink’s Jennie Kim dishes on her equation with Lily-Rose Depp on The Idol