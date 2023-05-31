 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday May 31, 2023
By
Web Desk

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber step out for PDA-filled stroll in Los Angeles

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 31, 2023

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber step out for PDA-filled stroll in Los Angeles
Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber step out for PDA-filled stroll in Los Angeles

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber could not keep their hands off each other as they stepped out to walk their dog on Saturday morning.

The couple was seen strolling in Los Angeles, as their adorable white-furred pet happily plodded ahead.

The supermodel, who opted for a dark blue sports bra, black spandex lower and green crewneck sweatshirt draped over her shoulders for her athleisure look, had her arms wrapped around the Elvis star.

Meanwhile, Butler, kept his look casual as well in a grey T-shirt, a pair of pants and a blue baseball cap.

The outing comes amid swirling engagement rumours of the couple as an anonymous tipster recently claimed to a gossip account, Deuxmoi that Butler, 31, had proposed to Kaia, 21.

However, a source told Page Six the pair are not engaged.

Last week, the couple was also seen heading to a double date with the model’s famous parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber at an Italian restaurant Roberta’s in Culver City, California, Thursday night, the outlet reported.

While the two are not engaged, they have been inseparable with many PDA-filled outings and getaway trips together this year.

The pair first sparked romance rumours in December 2021, when they were spotted exiting a yoga studio, walking closely. Later that month, they were spotted heading to an airport together for a holiday vacation.

In May 2022, the pair made it official at the red carpet of Met Gala, where they posed for pictures together.

The couple has since made many PDA-packed outings including their Cannes Film Festival that same month where they passionately locked lips.

Moreover, at the W Magazine pre-Golden Globe dinner in January 2023, a source told Page Six that the actor and his leading lady spent the evening “cuddled up in the corner.” Next month, Insiders at the W Magazine Best Performances party in February 2023 told the outlet that Kaia and Butler were “making out all night.”

More From Entertainment:

Riley Keough seemingly receives cold shoulder from grandma Priscilla Presley video

Riley Keough seemingly receives cold shoulder from grandma Priscilla Presley
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz reunite with Victoria, David at Elton John concert

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz reunite with Victoria, David at Elton John concert

Kanye West rebuilds life with Bianca Censori after getting cancelled over anti-Semitism video

Kanye West rebuilds life with Bianca Censori after getting cancelled over anti-Semitism
Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox reconciling despite things ‘not back to normal’ video

Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox reconciling despite things ‘not back to normal’
Britney Spears given deadline to approve ex K-Fed request to move sons to Hawaii

Britney Spears given deadline to approve ex K-Fed request to move sons to Hawaii

Blake Lively has hots for Ryan Reynolds in biceps pic

Blake Lively has hots for Ryan Reynolds in biceps pic
Elizabeth Holmes gets what she deserves, Amanda Seyfried says

Elizabeth Holmes gets what she deserves, Amanda Seyfried says
Al Pacino one month away to become DAD

Al Pacino one month away to become DAD
Arnold Schwarzenegger left 'Expendables' before fourth part

Arnold Schwarzenegger left 'Expendables' before fourth part
Kim Kardashian's search for a boyfriend ends?

Kim Kardashian's search for a boyfriend ends?

Andy Cohen throws weight behind Tom Sandoval amid 'Scandoval'

Andy Cohen throws weight behind Tom Sandoval amid 'Scandoval'