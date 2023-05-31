Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber step out for PDA-filled stroll in Los Angeles

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber could not keep their hands off each other as they stepped out to walk their dog on Saturday morning.

The couple was seen strolling in Los Angeles, as their adorable white-furred pet happily plodded ahead.

The supermodel, who opted for a dark blue sports bra, black spandex lower and green crewneck sweatshirt draped over her shoulders for her athleisure look, had her arms wrapped around the Elvis star.

Meanwhile, Butler, kept his look casual as well in a grey T-shirt, a pair of pants and a blue baseball cap.

The outing comes amid swirling engagement rumours of the couple as an anonymous tipster recently claimed to a gossip account, Deuxmoi that Butler, 31, had proposed to Kaia, 21.

However, a source told Page Six the pair are not engaged.

Last week, the couple was also seen heading to a double date with the model’s famous parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber at an Italian restaurant Roberta’s in Culver City, California, Thursday night, the outlet reported.

While the two are not engaged, they have been inseparable with many PDA-filled outings and getaway trips together this year.

The pair first sparked romance rumours in December 2021, when they were spotted exiting a yoga studio, walking closely. Later that month, they were spotted heading to an airport together for a holiday vacation.

In May 2022, the pair made it official at the red carpet of Met Gala, where they posed for pictures together.

The couple has since made many PDA-packed outings including their Cannes Film Festival that same month where they passionately locked lips.

Moreover, at the W Magazine pre-Golden Globe dinner in January 2023, a source told Page Six that the actor and his leading lady spent the evening “cuddled up in the corner.” Next month, Insiders at the W Magazine Best Performances party in February 2023 told the outlet that Kaia and Butler were “making out all night.”