James Corden pays a visit to Prince Harry's Montecito estate

James Corden was spotted at Prince Harry's Montecito estate as he returned to the US

James Corden made a trip back to the United States, making a stop at Prince Harry and Meghan's lavish $14 million Montecito estate.

The 44-year-old TV personality bid farewell to the Late Late Show and Hollywood last month, opting to move back to the UK with his wife Julia and their three children.



Sporting a bright blue hoodie and jeans, Corden was recently seen having a family dinner at Lucky's Steakhouse upon his return to the US after relocating to the UK.

Accompanying him was his wife Julia, who looked stylish in a black coat, as well as their children, whom he lovingly embraced as they left the restaurant.



James became acquainted with Harry and Meghan during his time in the United States.

In an interview last year, he revealed that their children had formed a close bond. Speaking to The Sun, James shared that he and his family had a delightful play date with Harry and Meghan's children, followed by a pleasant dinner outing.

Expressing his perspective on Harry and Meghan's decisions, James mentioned that he knows Harry better than Meghan. He expressed difficulty in being judgmental towards the couple, seemingly referring to their choice to step down as senior members of the royal family and settle in the US.

He said: "I have a huge amount of respect and admiration for Harry, and anyone who has been around him and spent time with him would feel exactly the same way. I think he is a devoted and loving husband and father and I think what they have done [in turning away from royal life] is incredibly brave and I'll always be in their corner."