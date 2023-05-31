What is the deadline to apply for PM Shehbaz’s laptop scheme?

An undated photo of a laptop next to a card announcing the laptop scheme. — APP/File

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced that the deadline for the much-awaited Prime Minister’s Youth Laptop Scheme for all high-achieving public sector university students is June 20.

Eligibility

Degree/ duration/ date of admission

Phd (5 Years) (30-June-18)

Ms/M.Phil (2 Years) (30-June-21)

MBA (3.5 Years) (31-Dec-19)

MBA (2.5 Years) (31-Dec-20)

MBA (1.5 Years) (31-Dec-21)

Masters (2 Years) (30-June-21)

Undergraduate (5 Years) (30-June-18)

Undergraduate (4 Years) (30-June-19)

Last week, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima Khawaja announced that the government would re-launch the laptop scheme under the umbrella of the Prime Minister Youth Program.

In a press conference, the SAPM shared that under the scheme 100,000 laptops will be provided to the youth.

Regretting that the previous government halted this scheme, she pointed out that laptops provided by the last Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government enabled the youth to continue their education and jobs during COVID-19.