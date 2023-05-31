Kourtney Kardashian shares photos of her children after emotional post

US reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian shared adorable photos of her children as she seemingly reunited with them after an emotional post.

Kourtney, 44 took to Instagram and shared photo of her sons Mason and Reign apparently after she reunited with them.



The photo was taken from behind and showed the two brothers riding their bicycles along the street.

She simply captioned the photo: "my boys," with two heart emojis.

Earlier, Kourtney took to Instagram and shared a photo featuring herself and her kids Penelope and Reign, saying “Haven't seen my babies in 10 days, the longest I haven't seen them ever. Cried for the past 2 days.”

Kourtney further said, “Finally get to squeeze them tomorrow!"

According to reports, Kourtney had been traveling with her husband Travis Barker, who tours with his rock band, Blink-182.

Kourtney shares three children ---Mason, Penelope, and Reign--- with her ex-partner Scott Disick, whom she dated on-off for almost nine years.