Prince William needs to 'supercharge' relationship with Wales

Prince William has a lot of work to do to live up to his new role as the Prince of Wales.



William, who has replaced his father, King Charles, in the role, will have to show that he deeply cares about his position namesake.

Royal biographer Huw Thomas recalls how Charles during his time was very attentive in his role as the Prince of Wales, adding that William has "catching up to do".



Talking about his book Charles and Wales, the expert said at the Hay Festival: "He's got a lot of catching up to do in terms of the public perception of him as a Prince of Wales.



"The impression I get as well is that, after the coronation, there's going to be a bit of a supercharge on the relationship of William with Wales. We'll see what comes."



The BBC journalist said: "Certainly, up until Charles, there wasn't a Prince of Wales that paid anywhere near the attention that he has paid to understanding Wales and Welshness."



Prince William became the Prince of Wales after Queen Elizabeth II's demise in 2022. The former Duke of Cambridge is now first in line to the throne.