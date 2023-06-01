Quentin Tarantino rules out British actors for 'The Movie Critic'

Quentin Tarantino is making sure to keep his cast in his last film strictly Americans, or at least in the lead roles, as he believed the British actors could not do justice to an American role.

During an interview with Deadline, the auteur said, “Obviously, nothing against the Brits, but we’re living in a really weird time now.”

The director added, “I think when people look back on this era of cinema, and it’s just all these British actors pretending to be Americans and all these Australian actors pretending to be Americans, it’s like phantoms. Nobody is acting in their own voice.”

The critically-acclaimed filmmaker was also disappointed in American actors for giving too much space to fellow British stars.

“I would say that for the most part the Americans gave up their own ground,” he continued. “I think it’s just a case that a bunch of Brits became more famous than the others. The Americans ceded their own ground. When I look at ’70s cinema I want to see Robert De Niro, I want to see Al Pacino, I want to see Stacy Keach, you know, I want to see people like that reflecting the culture back to me.”

Interestingly, the 50-year-old had previously relaxed his strict rule when he roped in Australian actor Margot Robbie to play American actor Sharon Tate in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Meanwhile, Tarantino's upcoming last movie will be called The Movie Critic, which follows the story of a journalist who write for adult magazines in the 1970s.