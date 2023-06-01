 
Thursday Jun 01, 2023
Queen Elizabeth stopped Meghan from making $810,000 per year

Thursday Jun 01, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stopped using their official Sussex Instagram after stepping down as working royals.

According to unverified reports, the Duchess of Sussex was asked by the Queen not to use the royal account for personal benefits as the couple left the UK.

A latest report, citing new data, said the former US actress  could make a fortune by monetising her Instagram posts, earning more than some of the social media platform's biggest influencers.

It has been predicted the Duchess could make $30,000 per post if she takes sponsorship deals and brand partnerships for her page.

The Sussexes Instagram currently has 9.4 million followers and a 5.82 per cent engagement rate.

Therefore, if Meghan produced just 27 posts in a year, she could make $810,000 - enough to cover some of the couple's expenses after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were cut off from royal funds.

The couple moved to California after stepping down as senior members of the British royal as part of their plan to live a financially independent live.

They have signed multi-million dollars deals after settling in the US. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently appeared in a Netflix documentary and  also released an explosive book.

 


