WhatsApp to release first version of 'Updates' tab

A smartphone with a displayed WhatsApp logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken February 23, 2023. — Reuters

Meta-owned WhatsApp on Thursday announced that it is releasing the first version of the new Updates tab.

According to WaBetaInfo, the instant messaging app is rolling out the new update for some lucky beta testers by submitting it through the TestFlight beta Program.

The Updates tab is home for status and channels on WhatsApp. The status tab was redesigned and is now called "Updates".

The channels are currently under development and not a part of the Updates, hence, this is being referred to as the first version of the Updates tab.

— WaBetaInfo

This update includes a few changes which include a different section for the muted status updates. Moreover, it also provides a shortcut for the privacy settings which has been moved to the same menu.

There is another shortcut that allows you to create status updates. It can be found within the menu that pops up when you tap the plus icon at the top of the screen.

The initial part of this Updates tab would allow users to get used to the changes as channels will also be a part of this section in the future. In addition, there will be changes in the way how status updates are displayed "as they are arranged in a horizontal row instead of a vertical list".

WhatsApp will roll out this feature to more users in the coming weeks.