Can you lose weight by eating junk food three times a day?

Friday Jun 02, 2023
Friday Jun 02, 2023

A 57-year-old Kevin Maginnis can be seen before (left) and after (right) weight loss after consuming food from a renowned food franchise for a straight hundred days. — Screengrab/YouTube/TODAY
Health experts have always warned about the harms of junk food but a Nashville resident claims he actually lost a tangible amount of weight by bingeing on the nosh from a popular eatery that specialises in fried and sweetened food.

A similar occurrence was reported Thursday as a man from Nashville, Tennessee, lost weight by eating such kind of food for straight hundred days.

A 57-year-old Kevin Maginnis became determined to decrease his body weight after surpassing 238 pounds on the weighing scale at in February. After 100 days, he lost 58.5 pounds.

He joined "Your World Cavuto" Thursday to mark the completion of 100 days of his progress.

"Three meals a day, every day, for the last 100 days, nothing but McDonald’s," he said.

He explained about his diet which he took three times a day, but he ate only half of what he ordered, for instance, in the morning he would order two burritos and a hash brown or muffin.

A 57-year-old Kevin Maginnis can be seen participating in a news show after a weight loss journey of 100 days. — Screengrab/YouTube/TODAY
After that, he ate one burrito and half of the hash brown or half of the muffin for breakfast — saving the rest for lunch.

He might order a meal, for the dinner, and eat half the burger, half the fries and half the apple pie — saving the rest for the next day.

"Save [the] other half for the next meal, rinse and repeat, and it’s been absolutely amazing," he said.

Inspiration

Maginnis remarked that he not only shed pounds — but also has healthy blood pressure and good cholesterol.

According to him, his cholesterol decreased by 65 points, and his blood pressure is "one of a teenager."

"Every way, you can measure me healthier," he noted.

After seeing the results, his wife also vowed to join him on day 40th of his diet, and just in 65 days she was 18 pounds down.

Maginnis said the key is to "eat half a plate to lose weight and a third of the plate to maintain the weight."

According to Lindsay Allen, a Florida-based dietitian specialising in metabolic health and weight loss, told Fox News Digital that she perceived a couple of problems with the fast-food meal plan.

"Eventually, the person's metabolism can drop up to 30% when they restrict calories for too long.”

"Then, when the person starts eating normal portions again, they will regain the weight right away. This is exactly why fad diets and calorie-reduction diets fail."

However, Maginnis Thursday said that after the weight loss, he was planning to start a different 100-day challenge — increasing his "beast” by focusing on some fitness goals while incorporating cold plunges into his routine. 

