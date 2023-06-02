3 dead, 3 injured in San Jose, Milpitas stabbing

A carjacker stabbed three people to death and ran down many others in San Jose and Milpitas on Thursday before falling into the clutches of the police, according to the police.



As per the NBC Bay Area reports, police arrested the suspect as two people were killed in San Jose and the third one in Milpitas.

The victims were immediately transported to a nearby hospital where they are being treated for their injuries.

During an evening news conference, police said that the suspect is an adult male.

They did not release further information about the suspect.

Police, while providing information into the stabbing incident said: "The attacks occurred minutes apart in the southwestern portion of the city. The first incident took place at Kooser Road and Dellwood Way near Blossom Hill Road in the city's Pepper Tree neighbourhood. Officers responded at about 3:11pm and found one victim stabbed with life-threatening injuries."

"The victim's car was stolen and driven about two miles away to the 1800 block of Hillsdale Ave. where at about 3:31pm the suspect carjacked another vehicle, stabbing the driver and fleeing in the vehicle, striking a pedestrian in the parking lot of a Target store as he fled," police spokesman Officer Steven Aponte said.

"The second stabbing victim also suffered life-threatening injuries while the person who was struck by the vehicle had injuries but not life-threatening."

“The suspect and vehicle were later spotted in the area of E Santa Clara St. and 16th St. where the suspect appeared to intentionally strike two pedestrians. Both died of their injuries,” Aponte added.

Milpitas and San Jose police believe that the suspect is the same in all of the incidents.

"We are currently working with [Milpitas police] to make sure that the suspect they have in custody matches the suspect that we have wanted for these incidents that I just described," Aponte said.

"As of right now, we feel comfortable that there is no ongoing threat to the public."

Aponte further stated that investigators are still looking into whether other incidents can also be linked to the suspect.

"We're still investigating to see if there are additional crimes that have occurred that we're not aware of," Aponte said while adding that "so if anybody has more information about incidents that involved violent felonies that occurred during this afternoon time period here in San Jose or in other neighbouring jurisdictions, we want to know about those."