KU students protest after student ‘picked up' from university premises

Students protesting outside Karachi University premises in Karachi, on June 2, 2023. — Author

KARACHI: Students at Karachi University protested Friday after a fellow student was "picked up" from inside the varsity's premises.

The protesters told Geo News that the student, studying at the Department of Urdu, was picked up by people in plain clothes. They said the men claimed they were from a law enforcement agency.

However, KU Security Advisor Dr Moiz Khan said Rangers have disassociated themselves from the incident.

The university's administration is now analysing the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage to identify the students and the people who picked him up.

After the incident, the students staged a protest outside KU's Silver Jubilee Gate and blocked the University Road. However, upon the police's request, they dispersed and are now protesting in front of the varsity's administration block.

The Islami Jamiat-e-Talaba (IJT) claims that the student was its worker and vowed to keep protesting until he is released.