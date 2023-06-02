Tara Reid on how staying single impacted her acting career in Hollywood

American Pie star Tara Reid has recently reflected on not getting married and having a baby in Hollywood.



In a new interview with Derek Warburton for Mr. Warburton Magazine via Page Six, Tara confessed her career in the industry would have been “bigger” if she got married and had children.

“I’m not married, I don’t have kids … and I think, in Hollywood, if you don’t have kids or you’re not married, you’re judged,” said the 47-year-old.

Tara continued, “So, they still think you’re that party girl from 40 years ago.”

The actress pointed out that people viewed women differently in Hollywood who chose to start a family.

“If you have a kid and you get married, ‘Oh she grew up, she’s great,’” she remarked.

However, the actress noted that she’s still seen as a “bad girl” because of not having children.

Tara went on to explain, “What if you can’t have kids or what if you don’t want to get married?”

“You can’t judge people on that anymore. And it’s the one thing that I think is really unfair about our society,” commented the actress.

Tara revealed that she doesn’t want people to keep nagging about her marriage or children

The actress added, “If it’s meant to happen, it will happen but you can’t keep dragging people’s face in it.”

“Like get over it, there are other things to talk about. I think people need to leave privacy alone when it comes to that degree of personal stuff,” she concluded.