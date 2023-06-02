 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday Jun 02, 2023
By
Web Desk
|

Tara Reid on how staying single impacted her acting career in Hollywood

By
Web Desk
|

Friday Jun 02, 2023

Tara Reid on how staying single impacted her acting career in Hollywood
Tara Reid on how staying single impacted her acting career in Hollywood

American Pie star Tara Reid has recently reflected on not getting married and having a baby in Hollywood.

In a new interview with Derek Warburton for Mr. Warburton Magazine via Page Six, Tara confessed her career in the industry would have been “bigger” if she got married and had children.

“I’m not married, I don’t have kids … and I think, in Hollywood, if you don’t have kids or you’re not married, you’re judged,” said the 47-year-old.

Tara continued, “So, they still think you’re that party girl from 40 years ago.”

The actress pointed out that people viewed women differently in Hollywood who chose to start a family.

“If you have a kid and you get married, ‘Oh she grew up, she’s great,’” she remarked.

However, the actress noted that she’s still seen as a “bad girl” because of not having children.

Tara went on to explain, “What if you can’t have kids or what if you don’t want to get married?”

“You can’t judge people on that anymore. And it’s the one thing that I think is really unfair about our society,” commented the actress.

Tara revealed that she doesn’t want people to keep nagging about her marriage or children

The actress added, “If it’s meant to happen, it will happen but you can’t keep dragging people’s face in it.”

“Like get over it, there are other things to talk about. I think people need to leave privacy alone when it comes to that degree of personal stuff,” she concluded.

More From Entertainment:

Terry Crews meets surprise relative Billy Crudup, calls it ‘a true miracle’

Terry Crews meets surprise relative Billy Crudup, calls it ‘a true miracle’
Hailee Steinfeld’s stunning outfit turns heads after Spider-Man premiere

Hailee Steinfeld’s stunning outfit turns heads after Spider-Man premiere
Blackpink’s Rosé reveals how her perspective on other’s performances has changed

Blackpink’s Rosé reveals how her perspective on other’s performances has changed
Blackpink’s Jennie discusses what she thinks it is to be an icon

Blackpink’s Jennie discusses what she thinks it is to be an icon
Blackpink’s Lisa reveals difference between her in 2013 versus 2023

Blackpink’s Lisa reveals difference between her in 2013 versus 2023
Sharon Stone reveals being ‘abandoned’ by Hollywood after suffering stroke in 2001

Sharon Stone reveals being ‘abandoned’ by Hollywood after suffering stroke in 2001
Rihanna beats Taylor Swift to top Forbes’ richest self-made women list

Rihanna beats Taylor Swift to top Forbes’ richest self-made women list
Phillip Schofield claims he owes biggest apology to man he had affair with

Phillip Schofield claims he owes biggest apology to man he had affair with
‘This Morning’ ex-host Phillip Schofield reveals how his affair with younger man began

‘This Morning’ ex-host Phillip Schofield reveals how his affair with younger man began
Phillip Schofield reveals that he texted Holly Willoughby but she didn’t respond

Phillip Schofield reveals that he texted Holly Willoughby but she didn’t respond
Former 'Family Feud' contestant found guilty of murdering wife video

Former 'Family Feud' contestant found guilty of murdering wife
Phillip Schofield from ‘This Morning’ says his daughters are reason he’s alive

Phillip Schofield from ‘This Morning’ says his daughters are reason he’s alive
Julia Louis-Dreyfus thinks women ‘apologise’ way too much

Julia Louis-Dreyfus thinks women ‘apologise’ way too much
Alicia Keys announces musical inspired by her life, hits 'Hell's Kitchen'

Alicia Keys announces musical inspired by her life, hits 'Hell's Kitchen'
Tara Reid on how staying single impacted her acting career in Hollywood

Tara Reid on how staying single impacted her acting career in Hollywood
Foo Fighters' axe man launches guitar podcast 'Shred With Shifty' video

Foo Fighters' axe man launches guitar podcast 'Shred With Shifty'
Mark Hamill reveals how he became the Joker in Batman animated series

Mark Hamill reveals how he became the Joker in Batman animated series
Alison Hammond cries on ‘This Morning’ after Phillip Schofield cheating scandal

Alison Hammond cries on ‘This Morning’ after Phillip Schofield cheating scandal
Nick Cannon: Jamie Foxx will update fans on his health when he’s ready’

Nick Cannon: Jamie Foxx will update fans on his health when he’s ready’
Ryan Gosling shares why The Notebook director cast him in the leading role

Ryan Gosling shares why The Notebook director cast him in the leading role
Unseen draft of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' reveals Freddy Mercury's original title

Unseen draft of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' reveals Freddy Mercury's original title