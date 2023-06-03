 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday Jun 03, 2023
By
Web Desk
|

'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' escape DC overhaul claws?

By
Web Desk
|

Saturday Jun 03, 2023

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom escape DC overhaul claws?
'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' escape DC overhaul claws?

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom filmmaker James Wan has revealed the  constant DC changes did not aggressively impact the film.

In a chat with The Hollywood Reporter, the director said, "I've had to make adjustments all along the way. The DCU has been through lots of different versions, and one of the things that was challenging about this film was keeping track of what's going on," he said.

"Fortunately, the Aquaman universe is pretty far removed from the rest of the world. We're going to many different underwater kingdoms that are not necessarily related to what's happening with the other movies and characters, so we're stand-alone in that respect."

"So I can just tell my story on its own without being affected too much, but at the same time, I have to be mindful of what's been happening," he added.

The 46-year-old said the film will offer audiences a distinct tone and a more mature message.

"Fortunately, the Aquaman universe is pretty far removed from the rest of the world," he continued. "It's a little bit more serious, and we're dealing with issues like climate change."

"We're not afraid to lean into that in a big way, because the Aquaman comic book, even way back when, has always been environmentally conscious. He's always been someone who's fought to keep the ocean clean, and it feels more relevant in the world that we're living in today. So this movie has something to talk about, but it's still a fun action-fantasy movie."

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will open in theatres on Dec. 20, 2023.

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears ex K-Fed 'trapping' her to rip her off of her money with Hawaii move: Fans

Britney Spears ex K-Fed 'trapping' her to rip her off of her money with Hawaii move: Fans
Taylor Swift ‘thrilled’ as she announces international dates for ‘Eras Tour’

Taylor Swift ‘thrilled’ as she announces international dates for ‘Eras Tour’
Brad Pitt blames Angelina Jolie of forcing ‘stranger’ into his ‘family home’

Brad Pitt blames Angelina Jolie of forcing ‘stranger’ into his ‘family home’
'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' escape DC overhaul claws?

'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' escape DC overhaul claws?
'The Mandalorian' EP green flags season 4

'The Mandalorian' EP green flags season 4
Harrison Ford sick of the 'Indiana Jones vs Han Solo' query

Harrison Ford sick of the 'Indiana Jones vs Han Solo' query
Shameik Moore pitches for 'Spider-Man: Miles Morales' live-action film

Shameik Moore pitches for 'Spider-Man: Miles Morales' live-action film
Elliot Page told he is not 'gay': 'You are just afraid of men' video

Elliot Page told he is not 'gay': 'You are just afraid of men'
Padma Lakshmi bids adieu to 'Top Chef' after 17 years

Padma Lakshmi bids adieu to 'Top Chef' after 17 years
Snoop Dogg delays concerts to back writers strike

Snoop Dogg delays concerts to back writers strike

'Barbie' triggered a global shortage of pink colour

'Barbie' triggered a global shortage of pink colour
'Furious 7' director recalls 'unclarity' after Paul Walker death

'Furious 7' director recalls 'unclarity' after Paul Walker death
Lily-Rose Depp reveals nobody went 'insane' in 'The Idol'

Lily-Rose Depp reveals nobody went 'insane' in 'The Idol'
'Yellowjackets' will roll out a bonus episode, creator confirms

'Yellowjackets' will roll out a bonus episode, creator confirms
Terry Crews meets surprise relative Billy Crudup, calls it ‘a true miracle’

Terry Crews meets surprise relative Billy Crudup, calls it ‘a true miracle’
Hailee Steinfeld’s stunning outfit turns heads after Spider-Man premiere

Hailee Steinfeld’s stunning outfit turns heads after Spider-Man premiere
Blackpink’s Rosé reveals how her perspective on other’s performances has changed

Blackpink’s Rosé reveals how her perspective on other’s performances has changed
Blackpink’s Jennie discusses what she thinks it is to be an icon

Blackpink’s Jennie discusses what she thinks it is to be an icon
Blackpink’s Lisa reveals difference between her in 2013 versus 2023

Blackpink’s Lisa reveals difference between her in 2013 versus 2023
Sharon Stone reveals being ‘abandoned’ by Hollywood after suffering stroke in 2001

Sharon Stone reveals being ‘abandoned’ by Hollywood after suffering stroke in 2001
Rihanna beats Taylor Swift to top Forbes’ richest self-made women list

Rihanna beats Taylor Swift to top Forbes’ richest self-made women list