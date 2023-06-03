'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' escape DC overhaul claws?

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom filmmaker James Wan has revealed the constant DC changes did not aggressively impact the film.

In a chat with The Hollywood Reporter, the director said, "I've had to make adjustments all along the way. The DCU has been through lots of different versions, and one of the things that was challenging about this film was keeping track of what's going on," he said.



"Fortunately, the Aquaman universe is pretty far removed from the rest of the world. We're going to many different underwater kingdoms that are not necessarily related to what's happening with the other movies and characters, so we're stand-alone in that respect."

"So I can just tell my story on its own without being affected too much, but at the same time, I have to be mindful of what's been happening," he added.

The 46-year-old said the film will offer audiences a distinct tone and a more mature message.

"Fortunately, the Aquaman universe is pretty far removed from the rest of the world," he continued. "It's a little bit more serious, and we're dealing with issues like climate change."

"We're not afraid to lean into that in a big way, because the Aquaman comic book, even way back when, has always been environmentally conscious. He's always been someone who's fought to keep the ocean clean, and it feels more relevant in the world that we're living in today. So this movie has something to talk about, but it's still a fun action-fantasy movie."

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will open in theatres on Dec. 20, 2023.