 
menu menu menu
Sci-Tech
Saturday Jun 03, 2023
By
Tech desk
|

WhatsApp to roll out 'new calling button' for users

By
Tech desk
|

Saturday Jun 03, 2023

A representational image of the WhatsApp logo. — Reuters/File
A representational image of the WhatsApp logo. — Reuters/File

Meta-owned WhatsApp continues to improve the overall user experience by bringing changes to the user interface through new updates and features. 

According to WaBetaInfo, the instant messaging app is releasing a new calling button along with a context menu.

— WaBetaInfo
— WaBetaInfo 

It has submitted the update through the TestFlight beta Program, bringing the version up to 23.11.0.76. 

The new update is currently available to some iOS beta testers and will be rolled out to more people in the coming weeks. 

After installing the latest update for iOS, some people may notice a change in the group chats with a new calling icon within the chat header. 

Users will find a different icon in group chats if the feature is enabled. They can still make group calls but the icon now shows a context menu. The menu will give them two options — to make a video or an audio call. 

Previously, there was an action sheet with these two options or two buttons to place video or audio calls. However, the latest update changed it into a context menu.

"If a video call button along with a plus sign above the icon is available, it means the feature is enabled for your account," said the WhatsApp watcher. 

iOS users prefer a context menu over an action sheet because of its "enhanced visual appeal as they integrate within the interface, providing a clean and elegant design". 

More From Sci-Tech:

WhatsApp to roll out 'new calling button' for users

WhatsApp to roll out 'new calling button' for users
SpaceX Dragon capsule's landing scares Florida residents to death

SpaceX Dragon capsule's landing scares Florida residents to death
Stunned astronomers finally unravel 'colourful cosmic threads' in Milky Way

Stunned astronomers finally unravel 'colourful cosmic threads' in Milky Way
Elon Musk reacts to his AI-generated image as 'desi groom'

Elon Musk reacts to his AI-generated image as 'desi groom'
Which new feature is WhatsApp working on?

Which new feature is WhatsApp working on?
WATCH: Nasa sends Ada Limon's beautiful poem to Jupiter's moon Europa video

WATCH: Nasa sends Ada Limon's beautiful poem to Jupiter's moon Europa
US AI drone kills interfering operator in simulation; airforce denies incident

US AI drone kills interfering operator in simulation; airforce denies incident
Fake moon: Space rock stalking Earth turns out to be follower of Sun

Fake moon: Space rock stalking Earth turns out to be follower of Sun
Microsoft expands AI infrastructure with CoreWeave investment

Microsoft expands AI infrastructure with CoreWeave investment
WhatsApp to release first version of 'Updates' tab

WhatsApp to release first version of 'Updates' tab
Which part of sky are astronomers now zeroing in to catch alien signals?

Which part of sky are astronomers now zeroing in to catch alien signals?
Nasa UFO panel doesn't rule out aliens, calls for better data on UAPs

Nasa UFO panel doesn't rule out aliens, calls for better data on UAPs

EU, US unite to establish AI code of conduct

EU, US unite to establish AI code of conduct
Spacecraft carrying first Saudi woman lands in Florida

Spacecraft carrying first Saudi woman lands in Florida
Nasa's 16-member panel to hold first-ever meeting on UFOs

Nasa's 16-member panel to hold first-ever meeting on UFOs
James Webb Telescope detects Saturn's moon ejecting water into space

James Webb Telescope detects Saturn's moon ejecting water into space
North Korean spy satellite plans crash as rocket fails

North Korean spy satellite plans crash as rocket fails
SpaceX's Falcon 9 sends 52 Starlink satellites into space

SpaceX's Falcon 9 sends 52 Starlink satellites into space
Embracing AI revolution: Gear up before AI gets you out of job

Embracing AI revolution: Gear up before AI gets you out of job
WhatsApp brings two amazing updates for users

WhatsApp brings two amazing updates for users

ChatGPT pioneer Sam Altman, others warn AI can wipe out humanity, if left loose

ChatGPT pioneer Sam Altman, others warn AI can wipe out humanity, if left loose