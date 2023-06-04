 
menu menu menu
Sci-Tech
Sunday Jun 04, 2023
By
Web Desk

Strawberry moon to illuminate night sky this weekend

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 04, 2023

The full strawberry moon rises behind the Temple of Poseidon at Cape Sounion near Athens, Greece, in June 2022.—Reuters
The full strawberry moon rises behind the Temple of Poseidon at Cape Sounion near Athens, Greece, in June 2022.—Reuters

Prepare to witness the breathtaking illumination of the strawberry moon as it graces the night sky this weekend. This celestial event, known as the last full moon of spring and sometimes the first of summer, will captivate stargazers with its radiant presence.

To catch the full moon in all its glory, simply look towards the southeast just after sunset. According to NASA, the moon will reach its peak illumination at 11:42 pm on Saturday and remain visibly full for three days. For precise local timings, you can use The Old Farmer's Almanac's full moon calculator and check the local weather forecast for optimal viewing conditions.

Contrary to its name, the strawberry moon's title does not stem from its appearance or colour. Instead, Native American tribes coined the name to signify the ripening of "June-bearing" strawberries, signifying an abundant time for harvest. The Old Farmer's Almanac explains that as flowers bloom and early fruits ripen, June becomes a season of great abundance for many.

This year, moon gazers in specific regions will enjoy an additional celestial treat. Individuals located in Argentina and the Atlantic Daylight Time zones, extending across North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia to the International Date Line, will witness the presence of Antares, the brightest star in the Scorpius constellation, positioned a few degrees to the right of the moon.

Adding to the celestial spectacle, two remarkable planets will grace the dusk sky on Saturday. Venus, appearing as a brilliant object near the horizon, will be visible in the west. Next to Venus, Mars will be visible after dark, presenting itself as a faint reddish star positioned slightly above Venus.

In different regions, the June full moon holds various cultural and traditional significance. In European folklore, it has been called the honeymoon, as June traditionally marked the month of marriage and is associated with the Roman goddess of marriage, Juno. For followers of Hinduism, the full moon and its three-day visibility symbolise Vat Purnima, a time when women express love for their husbands by tying ceremonial threads around banyan trees.

Embrace the enchantment of the strawberry moon, as it not only illuminates the night sky but also carries cultural and historical symbolism for diverse communities around the world.

More From Sci-Tech:

Strawberry moon to illuminate night sky this weekend

Strawberry moon to illuminate night sky this weekend
Retired garbage man unearths ancient bronze statues in Italy

Retired garbage man unearths ancient bronze statues in Italy
WhatsApp to roll out 'new calling button' for users

WhatsApp to roll out 'new calling button' for users
Panic as AI technology axes thousands of US jobs in a month

Panic as AI technology axes thousands of US jobs in a month
SpaceX Dragon capsule's landing scares Florida residents to death

SpaceX Dragon capsule's landing scares Florida residents to death
Stunned astronomers finally unravel 'colourful cosmic threads' in Milky Way

Stunned astronomers finally unravel 'colourful cosmic threads' in Milky Way
Elon Musk reacts to his AI-generated image as 'desi groom'

Elon Musk reacts to his AI-generated image as 'desi groom'
Which new feature is WhatsApp working on?

Which new feature is WhatsApp working on?
WATCH: Nasa sends Ada Limon's beautiful poem to Jupiter's moon Europa video

WATCH: Nasa sends Ada Limon's beautiful poem to Jupiter's moon Europa
US AI drone kills interfering operator in simulation; airforce denies incident

US AI drone kills interfering operator in simulation; airforce denies incident
Fake moon: Space rock stalking Earth turns out to be follower of Sun

Fake moon: Space rock stalking Earth turns out to be follower of Sun
Microsoft expands AI infrastructure with CoreWeave investment

Microsoft expands AI infrastructure with CoreWeave investment
WhatsApp to release first version of 'Updates' tab

WhatsApp to release first version of 'Updates' tab
Which part of sky are astronomers now zeroing in to catch alien signals?

Which part of sky are astronomers now zeroing in to catch alien signals?
Nasa UFO panel doesn't rule out aliens, calls for better data on UAPs

Nasa UFO panel doesn't rule out aliens, calls for better data on UAPs

EU, US unite to establish AI code of conduct

EU, US unite to establish AI code of conduct
Spacecraft carrying first Saudi woman lands in Florida

Spacecraft carrying first Saudi woman lands in Florida
Nasa's 16-member panel to hold first-ever meeting on UFOs

Nasa's 16-member panel to hold first-ever meeting on UFOs
James Webb Telescope detects Saturn's moon ejecting water into space

James Webb Telescope detects Saturn's moon ejecting water into space
North Korean spy satellite plans crash as rocket fails

North Korean spy satellite plans crash as rocket fails
SpaceX's Falcon 9 sends 52 Starlink satellites into space

SpaceX's Falcon 9 sends 52 Starlink satellites into space