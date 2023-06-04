CJP Bandial approves allowance for SC employees

An undated image of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial. — SC website

Approval given under terms of Finance Division’s (Expenditure Wing).

SJA is equal to one initial pay of 2022 Pay Scales.

Apex court employees shall continue to draw revised allowance.

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umer Ata Bandial has approved the revised Special Judicial Allowance (SJA) for the employees of the Supreme Court, The News reported.



After the approval, the SC workers (BPS-1-22) will be able to draw the allowance with effect from May 1, 2023, which is equal to one initial basic pay of the Pay Scales of 2022.

"In continuation with notification of even number dated 07.02.2023, the Chief Justice of Pakistan, having exercised powers in terms of Finance Division’s (Expenditure Wing) O.M.No.F.1(5)R.12/81 dated 24th November 1993, read with Rule 4 of the Supreme Court Establishment Service Rules, 2015, has been pleased to unfreeze Special Judicial Allowance which was admissible equal to one initial basic pay of the Pay Scales of 2017 to the employees (BPS 1-22) of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, allowing them to draw the revised Special Judicial Allowance with effect from 01.05.2023 equal to one initial basic pay of the Pay Scales of 2022," the notification dated May 31, 2023, issued by SC deputy registrar (Admin)," read a statement issued by SC deputy registrar (Admin).

It further stated that apex court employees shall continue to draw the revised Special Judicial Allowance equal to three initial basic pays of the Pay Scales of 2022 and the same shall stand frozen at this level till further orders and the expenditure involved will be met from within the sanctioned budget grant of this court.

“This issues with the approval of the Chief Justice of Pakistan,” the notification added.

Perks, salary of CJP

It may be noted that the CJP ranks first in receiving the salary, supreme court judges second, and the president third while the prime minister is getting a salary even less than ministers and federal secretaries.

Meanwhile, the salaries of supreme court judges are more than those of the president, the prime minister, ministers, federal secretaries and parliamentarians.

The CJP receives a salary of Rs1,527,399, which is also much higher than the prime minister and the president, according to the data provided to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) last month.

Apart from that, a government residence and two vehicles including a bulletproof car and a 1800cc car is also allotted to the top judge.

Moreover, the perks given to the CJP include 600 litres of petrol, unlimited utility facilities, house rent of Rs98,000 per month and a daily allowance of Rs8,000.