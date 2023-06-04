Prince William attends FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium in London

Prince William made an appearance at the Wembley FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United, via People Magazine.

The Prince of Wales, 40 — who serves as the president of the Football Association — greeted players, match official, and both managers of both teams, before the match commenced on Saturday, June 3rd, 2023, at Wembley Stadium in London.

Prince William’s greetings even extended to player Marcus Rashford, who he previously awarded the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) to back in November 2021.

Rashford was recognised with the honour for his campaign to ensure no child in need went hungry, which forced the Government into a U-turn over providing free school meal vouchers for 1.3 million children during the 2021 summer holidays, via Daily Mail.

The royal, who wore a classic navy suit and tie which featured a striped design, then joined the crowd for the national anthem and then to watch the game.

The match was won by Manchester City, beating out Manchester United 2-1.

At the event former footballer, David Beckham was also present to watch alongside his son, Brooklyn Beckham. The father-son duo looked glum as their favoured team lost. Beckham, 48, previously played for Man Utd.

Just days before the match, William and wife Kate Middleton stepped out in Amman, Jordan, for the wedding of Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan and Rajwa Alseif.