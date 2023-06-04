 
menu menu menu
Royals
Sunday Jun 04, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince William attends FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium in London

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 04, 2023

Prince William made an appearance at the Wembley FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United, via People Magazine.

The Prince of Wales, 40 — who serves as the president of the Football Association — greeted players, match official, and both managers of both teams, before the match commenced on Saturday, June 3rd, 2023, at Wembley Stadium in London.

Prince William’s greetings even extended to player Marcus Rashford, who he previously awarded the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) to back in November 2021.

Prince William attends FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium in London

Rashford was recognised with the honour for his campaign to ensure no child in need went hungry, which forced the Government into a U-turn over providing free school meal vouchers for 1.3 million children during the 2021 summer holidays, via Daily Mail.

The royal, who wore a classic navy suit and tie which featured a striped design, then joined the crowd for the national anthem and then to watch the game.

Prince William attends FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium in London

The match was won by Manchester City, beating out Manchester United 2-1.

At the event former footballer, David Beckham was also present to watch alongside his son, Brooklyn Beckham. The father-son duo looked glum as their favoured team lost. Beckham, 48, previously played for Man Utd.

Just days before the match, William and wife Kate Middleton stepped out in Amman, Jordan, for the wedding of Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan and Rajwa Alseif.

More From Royals:

Prince William attends FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium in London video

Prince William attends FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium in London
Kate Middleton deals a fresh blow to Meghan Markle?

Kate Middleton deals a fresh blow to Meghan Markle?

King Charles, Prince William have no time to spend with Harry?

King Charles, Prince William have no time to spend with Harry?
Prince Harry could launch new attack on royal family next week video

Prince Harry could launch new attack on royal family next week
Prince William and Harry's portrait to be removed from London Gallery

Prince William and Harry's portrait to be removed from London Gallery
Ivanka Trump chooses William and Kate over Meghan?

Ivanka Trump chooses William and Kate over Meghan?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘run out of gas’?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘run out of gas’?
King Charles likely to feel pressure after horse race invaded

King Charles likely to feel pressure after horse race invaded

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘panhandling for pity’ with endless whining’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘panhandling for pity’ with endless whining’
Meghan Markle a ‘poor, hapless duchess’ lacking ability to ‘plan long-range’

Meghan Markle a ‘poor, hapless duchess’ lacking ability to ‘plan long-range’
Kate Middleton teases Meghan Markle as she marks new milestone

Kate Middleton teases Meghan Markle as she marks new milestone
King Charles says ‘always felt rather at home in Romania’

King Charles says ‘always felt rather at home in Romania’
Meghan Markle ‘can’t get out’ of her own victimhood video

Meghan Markle ‘can’t get out’ of her own victimhood
Prince Harry’s ‘really stressed out’ from all the ‘turmoil and criticism’ video

Prince Harry’s ‘really stressed out’ from all the ‘turmoil and criticism’
Prince William took military plane load of Kate's family members to Jordan?

Prince William took military plane load of Kate's family members to Jordan?

Meghan Markle has precious PR image’ but ‘can’t lift a finger’ to help Prince Harry video

Meghan Markle has precious PR image’ but ‘can’t lift a finger’ to help Prince Harry
Royal expert rejects Meghan Markle, Prince Harry split speculations

Royal expert rejects Meghan Markle, Prince Harry split speculations
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued warning ahead of Lilibet birthday

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued warning ahead of Lilibet birthday
Lilibet likely to receive FaceTime call from King Charles on her 2nd birthday

Lilibet likely to receive FaceTime call from King Charles on her 2nd birthday
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are ‘moving in opposite directions’ video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are ‘moving in opposite directions’
Prince William signs a surprise book deal to inspire young people

Prince William signs a surprise book deal to inspire young people