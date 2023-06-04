Christina Applegate wants to get a little stronger, reveals David Faustino

Christina Applegate wants to build up her strength amid her multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis, revealed David Faustino.



Speaking to PEOPLE at the 30th annual Race to Erase MS gala on June 3, the Married with Children alum explained why Applegate could not attend the event.

To this, Faustino replied, “She's not ready to be here tonight.”

“I'm just here to offer her as much support and love for her as I can,” said the 49-year-old.

Faustino disclosed, “I think she just wants to get a little stronger.”

“I'm thinking she'll be here next year,” hoped the Atomic Shark actor.

Faustino stated, “She was on the fence, but she just said, ‘I'm just not feeling up to it right now.’”

Earlier in August 2021, Applegate was diagnosed with the neurological disease while filming the third and final season of her Netflix series Dead to Me.

When questioned how he got to know about Applegate’s diagnosis, he told the outlet, “She reached out to all of us,” referring to the cast of Married with Children.

After MS diagnosis, Applegate revealed that she won’t be working on-camera again in an interview with Vanity Fair.

Faustino believed that she can do the “animated version of Married with Children reboot”.

When asked if the Bad Moms star is interested in starring in the planned series, Faustino replied, “Oh, yeah. The whole cast [has talked about it].”

“They love to text each other,” he added.

“We already are all signed on. It's just a matter of the studio making the deal,” the star told PEOPLE.