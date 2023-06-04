 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday Jun 04, 2023
By
Web Desk

Jane McDonald stuns at British Soap Awards after replacing Phillip Schofield

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 04, 2023

The confession was followed by his resignation from ITV, which also led to him no longer being the host
The confession was followed by his resignation from ITV, which also led to him no longer being the host

Jane McDonald glowed while hosting the British Soap Awards on Saturday in Manchester at The Lowry. The 60-year-old was chosen as a last minute replacement for This Morning host Phillip Schofield.

She was a glorious sight to behold as she donned a long gold gown that perfectly showed off her stunning figure. She paired the off the shoulder dress with matching heels along with a perfect blowout and glam makeup.

Previously on the same night, she donned a velvet red gown as she posed on the red carpet. Her hair and makeup was similarly glamorous as she beamed at the cameras with a wide grin.

Just hours before, she went through the rehearsals for the event at The Lowry in Salford for the last minute gig. She was revealed to be the replacement for Schofield after he revealed in a shocking statement that he had an affair with a much younger man on This Morning.

He added that he had been lying to his network, ITV, his talent agency along with his friends and family. The confession was followed by his resignation from ITV, which also led to him no longer being the host for the awards ceremony.

More From Entertainment:

Jodie Marsh says former ‘This Morning’ host Philip Schofield is “crude and gross”

Jodie Marsh says former ‘This Morning’ host Philip Schofield is “crude and gross”
Jane McDonald stuns at British Soap Awards after replacing Phillip Schofield

Jane McDonald stuns at British Soap Awards after replacing Phillip Schofield
Natalie Portman all smiles as she makes first appearance since husband's cheating scandal

Natalie Portman all smiles as she makes first appearance since husband's cheating scandal
Jeremy Clarkson passionately defends former ITV colleague Phillip Schofield

Jeremy Clarkson passionately defends former ITV colleague Phillip Schofield
Phillip Schofield scandal only tip of the iceberg, claims journalist behind major reveal

Phillip Schofield scandal only tip of the iceberg, claims journalist behind major reveal
'Life On Mars' creators axe sequel plans

'Life On Mars' creators axe sequel plans

Keke Palmer serenades fans with impromptu cover of Taylor Swift's 'Our Song'

Keke Palmer serenades fans with impromptu cover of Taylor Swift's 'Our Song'
Matty Healy shares smooch with male security guard while performing 'Robbers'

Matty Healy shares smooch with male security guard while performing 'Robbers'

‘The Full Monty’ star Hugo Speer dropped by Disney after runner found him naked in trailer

‘The Full Monty’ star Hugo Speer dropped by Disney after runner found him naked in trailer
Calls made to ‘This Morning’ “will be heavily vetted” amid Phillip Schofield scandal

Calls made to ‘This Morning’ “will be heavily vetted” amid Phillip Schofield scandal
Neil Patrick Harris' series 'Uncoupled' postponed amid WGA strike

Neil Patrick Harris' series 'Uncoupled' postponed amid WGA strike
Eva Longoria shares details about Desperate Housewives reboot

Eva Longoria shares details about Desperate Housewives reboot
Priyanka Chopra and mom enjoy Beyonce’s Renaissance show with Salma Hayek

Priyanka Chopra and mom enjoy Beyonce’s Renaissance show with Salma Hayek
Noel Gallagher berates 1975, Matty Healy following Oasis remark

Noel Gallagher berates 1975, Matty Healy following Oasis remark
Britain's Got Talent viewers share complaint of new episode

Britain's Got Talent viewers share complaint of new episode
Here’s the secret meaning behind Taylor Swift’s Era Tour jewellery

Here’s the secret meaning behind Taylor Swift’s Era Tour jewellery
Al Pacino’s girlfriend Noor Alfallah ‘bans’ ex-girlfriend from meeting actor

Al Pacino’s girlfriend Noor Alfallah ‘bans’ ex-girlfriend from meeting actor
Holly Willoughby not shying away from Phillip Schofield scandal

Holly Willoughby not shying away from Phillip Schofield scandal
Jemele Hill never asked Spotify for same deal as Joe Rogan

Jemele Hill never asked Spotify for same deal as Joe Rogan
Dua Lipa calls out UK Government for ‘small-minded’ remarks on migrants

Dua Lipa calls out UK Government for ‘small-minded’ remarks on migrants
Hailee Steinfeld on ‘emotional’ Gwen Stacy scenes in ‘Across the Spider-Verse’ video

Hailee Steinfeld on ‘emotional’ Gwen Stacy scenes in ‘Across the Spider-Verse’